THREE THINGS: Jets winless streak reaches nine

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre extending their winless streak to nine games (0-6-3). Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets; Connor also had a multi-point night with an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets who fell to 15-21-4 on the season. Winnipeg will begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.
BEGINNING THE RIGHT WAY
As the Jets looked to bounce back from the loss in Toronto on Thursday night, it was during the penalty kill that they struck first. Kyle Connor sent a perfect indirect pass to Adam Lowry who grabbed the puck in full stride, skated in and beat Sens goaltender Leevi Merilainen through the legs. It was Lowry’s 12th career shorthanded goal, and he tied Marian Hossa for the most shorties in franchise history.