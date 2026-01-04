THREE THINGS: Jets winless streak reaches nine

Lowry and Connor score for the Jets in 4-2 loss to the Senators

2526_ThreeThings_OTT.01.03
By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre extending their winless streak to nine games (0-6-3). Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets; Connor also had a multi-point night with an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets who fell to 15-21-4 on the season. Winnipeg will begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

BEGINNING THE RIGHT WAY

As the Jets looked to bounce back from the loss in Toronto on Thursday night, it was during the penalty kill that they struck first. Kyle Connor sent a perfect indirect pass to Adam Lowry who grabbed the puck in full stride, skated in and beat Sens goaltender Leevi Merilainen through the legs. It was Lowry’s 12th career shorthanded goal, and he tied Marian Hossa for the most shorties in franchise history.

PENALTY PROBLEMS

Just over a minute after Lowry gave the Jets the lead, Dylan DeMelo was whistled for interference on Nick Cousins. The Jets killed off the majority of that penalty, but Thomas Chabot collected a pass from Brady Tkachuk and beat Connor Hellebuyck with just six seconds left on the DeMelo minor. In the second period with Ottawa leading 2-1, Logan Stanley was given a penalty for removing Tkachuk’s helmet and another minor for roughing after punching the Sens captain. Winnipeg killed off the first minor, but Drake Batherson scored to give Ottawa their first two goal lead of the night.

"It just seems that's the way it's been going for the PK. We've done a good job for a minute 50 or a minute 45 and then they end up getting one or they get a look at the end of it," said DeMelo.

"So, that it's really frustrating, because those are big moments for our team. And I know all the guys in the PK take a lot of pride in it, and hasn't been going our way."

NOT GOING AWAY

The score remained 3-1 until midway through the third period before the Jets pulled within one, DeMelo’s point shot would hit the goal post, Kyle Connor was in the right spot and he tapped in his 19th of the season at 10:10.

WPG@OTT: Connor scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

Two minutes later, Lowry had a chance to tie it but his backhand attempt was turned aside by Merilainen. Claude Giroux restored Ottawa’s two goal lead at 15:28.

"Yeah, I mean, finger pointing isn't going to help anybody," said DeMelo.

"It's not going to get us to where we want to go. It's not going to get us out of this. We all have a hand and where we are right now. No one's immune to this."

