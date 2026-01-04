THREE THINGS: Jets winless streak reaches nine

PENALTY PROBLEMS

Just over a minute after Lowry gave the Jets the lead, Dylan DeMelo was whistled for interference on Nick Cousins. The Jets killed off the majority of that penalty, but Thomas Chabot collected a pass from Brady Tkachuk and beat Connor Hellebuyck with just six seconds left on the DeMelo minor. In the second period with Ottawa leading 2-1, Logan Stanley was given a penalty for removing Tkachuk’s helmet and another minor for roughing after punching the Sens captain. Winnipeg killed off the first minor, but Drake Batherson scored to give Ottawa their first two goal lead of the night.

"It just seems that's the way it's been going for the PK. We've done a good job for a minute 50 or a minute 45 and then they end up getting one or they get a look at the end of it," said DeMelo.

"So, that it's really frustrating, because those are big moments for our team. And I know all the guys in the PK take a lot of pride in it, and hasn't been going our way."

NOT GOING AWAY

The score remained 3-1 until midway through the third period before the Jets pulled within one, DeMelo’s point shot would hit the goal post, Kyle Connor was in the right spot and he tapped in his 19th of the season at 10:10.