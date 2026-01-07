TRANSACTION: Jets recall Zhilkin, place Fleury on IR

Zhilkin is off to a great start to the season with the Moose as he has seven goals and 14 points (7G, 7A) in 30 games. The 14 points represents a career high for Zhilkin at the AHL level. The 22-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Fleury was injured last night in a collision with the Golden Knight forward Keegan Kolesar and had to be stretchered off the ice during the first period of the Jets 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas. The 29-year-old has played in 17 games this season for Winnipeg. Jets head coach Scott Arniel said that Fleury ended up coming home from the hospital last night and was at the rink this afternoon.

"I don't think he wanted to hang around. He's got the broken nose, he's got a bruised back. I'm not sure what that exactly means, but it's not obviously at first what we thought, it's not serious," said Arniel.

"We were seeing him going off on a stretcher. So he's banged up pretty good. He felt it. But great seeing him here today and seeing him around the room."

The Jets will host the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.