GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

The frustrating part for the Jets has to be that the effort is there night after night, but little mistakes are hurting them at the wrong times. They scored first again on Tuesday night and even had a two-goal lead late in the second period. For most of this season, the Jets have posted a strong record when tallying the first goal of the game, but they have now dropped the last four games in which they opened the scoring, falling to a 13-6-3 record when scoring first.

“When things are going well and you're winning hockey games, maybe those bounces go your way, or different things like that, but at the end of the day, this game holds you accountable and you earn your breaks as well with your compete, your preparation, your execution,” said Josh Morrissey.

“So, all of those things need to continue to go to another level. And obviously we've got a couple really good teams coming in here, so need to do that.”

The last time the Jets hosted the Oilers back on December 29, they held Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to just one shot each. But Calvin Pickard made 41 saves, and the Oilers left Winnipeg with a 3-1 win. Still, holding McDavid to just one assist is a huge step in the right direction.

“I think you play special players like that - and there are a few teams around the league with guys in that echelon - you have to alter your game plan for them, they’re that good. Obviously, we did a good job of staying committed throughout that game to limiting the free chances you give them,” said Morrissey.

“With players like that, there are going to be times that they create opportunities because of how good they are but trying to limit the freebies or giving them free offence or odd-man rushes, they’re going to feast on that. We did a really good job of being committed to being aware when they’re out there and trying to eliminate anything we could give them for free.”

