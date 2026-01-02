THREE THINGS: Jets blow three-goal lead in loss to Leafs

POND HOCKEY GAME

The Jets continued their assault on Woll in the second, Auston Matthews got the Leafs on the board at 1:34 of the second. But Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele scored goals 3:13 apart to give Winnipeg a three-goal lead and the Jets looked like they were well on their way to ending their winless skid. The Jets were 12-1 when scoring four or more goals this season with the only loss coming on opening night when Dallas beat them 5-4. Jets coach Scott Arniel said he felt the game turned about halfway through the middle period.

"We did all the right things to get it to 4-1 and then the game turned into a pond hockey game. We turned pucks over, made some blind plays into the middle, got caught on some rush chances against," said Arniel.

"Just, all the things we have been doing so well since the break, that game without the puck it went out the window for the last 30 minutes."

SHOCKING FINISH

Toronto scored two goals in the second period to pull within one of the Jets including a late power play goal from Matthews at 19:57. In the third period, Matias Maccelli tied the game with a perfect shot at 6:30 but Scheifele gave the Jets back the lead while on the power play just over two minutes later.