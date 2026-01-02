THREE THINGS: Jets blow three-goal lead in loss to Leafs

Mark Scheifele has three point performance in Jets 6-5 loss to Leafs

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Auston Matthews scored three times helping the Toronto Maple Leafs overcome a 4-1 deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 at Scotiabank Arena. 12 different Jets had at least one point led by Mark Scheifele who had two goals and an assist in the loss. Eric Comrie made his first start since December 11 and finished with 24 saves. The Jets will wrap up their three-game road trip on Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators.

GREAT START

Puck luck has not been on the side of the Jets during their seven-game losing streak including last night where the Red Wings game winning goal went off of Luke Schenn and into the net. That puck luck finally went to the Jets especially to start Thursday night. First Max Domi beat Eric Comrie but not the crossbar. The Leafs hit a goal post later and could have been up 2-0 early. Then the top line went to work as Mark Scheifele carried the puck from the Jets end into the Leafs before hitting Gabe Vilardi in full flight, Vilardi ripped a quick shot past Joesph Woll.

WPG@TOR: Vilardi scores goal against Joseph Woll

A much-needed friendly bounce came the Jets way on their 2-0 goal, Dylan DeMelo’s point shot went off Leafs captain Auston Matthews and behind Woll.

WPG@TOR: DeMelo scores goal against Joseph Woll

POND HOCKEY GAME

The Jets continued their assault on Woll in the second, Auston Matthews got the Leafs on the board at 1:34 of the second. But Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele scored goals 3:13 apart to give Winnipeg a three-goal lead and the Jets looked like they were well on their way to ending their winless skid. The Jets were 12-1 when scoring four or more goals this season with the only loss coming on opening night when Dallas beat them 5-4. Jets coach Scott Arniel said he felt the game turned about halfway through the middle period.

"We did all the right things to get it to 4-1 and then the game turned into a pond hockey game. We turned pucks over, made some blind plays into the middle, got caught on some rush chances against," said Arniel.

"Just, all the things we have been doing so well since the break, that game without the puck it went out the window for the last 30 minutes."

SHOCKING FINISH

Toronto scored two goals in the second period to pull within one of the Jets including a late power play goal from Matthews at 19:57. In the third period, Matias Maccelli tied the game with a perfect shot at 6:30 but Scheifele gave the Jets back the lead while on the power play just over two minutes later.

WPG@TOR: Scheifele scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby

That lead held for just over four minutes, Troy Stecher tied it at 13:13 before Matthews completed the hat trick after Comrie had trouble playing the puck and the Leafs captain jumped at the opportunity to put the puck in the open net. Scheifele had a chance to tie the game late, but Dennis Hildeby made the save of the night lunging over and getting his blocker on the puck.

Afterwards, Gabe Vilardi talked about the Jets getting away from their defensive structure after the team was up 4-1.

“I think today probably the structure wasn't as good. The last two games, you could say were probably our best defensive games of the season,” said Vilardi.

“Obviously, we didn't get the scoring, and then tonight, we get the scoring, but the structure isn't there. So, it's another game, another loss, and it's frustrating.”

