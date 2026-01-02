THREE THINGS: Jets blow three-goal lead in loss to Leafs

Auston Matthews scored three times helping the Toronto Maple Leafs overcome a 4-1 deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 at Scotiabank Arena. 12 different Jets had at least one point led by Mark Scheifele who had two goals and an assist in the loss. Eric Comrie made his first start since December 11 and finished with 24 saves. The Jets will wrap up their three-game road trip on Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators.
GREAT START
Puck luck has not been on the side of the Jets during their seven-game losing streak including last night where the Red Wings game winning goal went off of Luke Schenn and into the net. That puck luck finally went to the Jets especially to start Thursday night. First Max Domi beat Eric Comrie but not the crossbar. The Leafs hit a goal post later and could have been up 2-0 early. Then the top line went to work as Mark Scheifele carried the puck from the Jets end into the Leafs before hitting Gabe Vilardi in full flight, Vilardi ripped a quick shot past Joesph Woll.