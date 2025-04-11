Update on First Round Playoff Ticket Availability

As anticipated, following single-game pre-sales and today’s general on-sale, First Round Winnipeg Jets playoff tickets sold out within minutes.

A limited number of seats have been reserved to accommodate those who want to join as new Season Ticket Members for the 2025-26 season. Fans wishing to sign up as a new Member and access these tickets can visit winnipegjets.com/deposit in the coming days.

Limited quantities of required league holds will be made available prior to each home game, released leading up to gameday and until puck drop. Fans can sign up to be notified of the release of these standby tickets by texting “Playoffs” to 1-888-6060-JETS (5387).

Fans looking to take part in other Whiteout events can access tickets for First Round Game 1 and Game 2 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal, and Party in the Plaza events at True North Square on Tuesday, April 15 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks will be available through Ticketmaster with on-sale dates to be announced.