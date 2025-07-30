Jets sign Samberg to a three-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, July 30, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Dylan Samberg on a three-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $5,750,000.

Samberg, 26, set new single-season career highs for goals (6) and points (20) for Winnipeg in 2024-25 despite playing just 60 games. The Hermantown, Minn. native also led the Jets and tied for sixth in the NHL in plus/minus with a +34 rating. Samberg added three assists and two PIMs while playing in all 13 playoff games for Winnipeg.

Samberg, Winnipeg’s second-round pick (43rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 216 career NHL games for the Jets posting 51 points (9G, 42A) and 98 penalty minutes. He has posted three assists and 10 PIMs in 23 career NHL playoff games. Samberg also skated in 64 career AHL games for the Manitoba Moose and recorded 19 points (1G, 18A) and 41 PIMs. He added one assist in five AHL postseason games.

Samberg spent three seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2017-2020 and won a pair of NCAA Championships. Internationally, he has represented the United States several times, including the 2023 World Championships when he recorded four points (1G, 3A) and four PIMs in 10 games. He also played in a pair of World Junior Championships, winning bronze in 2018 and silver in 2019.

Dylan Samberg

Defence

Born Jan. 24, 1999 -- Hermantown, Minn.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 216 -- Shoots L

