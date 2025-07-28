NHL awards best Social Media to @NHLJets

Excerpt from NHL.com's NHL Club Business Meetings show continued growth, collaboration:

A record of more than 1,300 representatives from the NHL’s 32 teams and League offices are in Seattle this week for the NHL Club Business Meetings presented by Ticketmaster, which are hosted by the Seattle Kraken.

“We do annual meetings because it’s really important, not only as we work with all of our teams on a day-to-day basis, but as our peers collaborate around the League, getting together in person has always been incredibly important,” NHL executive vice president of club business affairs Susan Cohig said. “There is so much you can do, sharing information and ideas, talking about challenges, thinking about the future that in-person meetings help facilitate. It's something we’ve been doing for decades, and they’ve grown considerably in recent years.

“In the last five or six years, we’ve started adding more groups in these annual meetings. So, across the organization we have many more business areas represented than ever before. That’s really why they’ve grown so much and they’re so productive now as a result.”

The seventh annual Stanley Awards winners were also announced at the meetings. The Utah Mammoth (Home Opener Campaign), Winnipeg Jets (Social Media Club of the Year), Detroit Red Wings (Designer Merch Collaboration), Tampa Bay Lightning (Game Presentation of the Year) and St. Louis Blues (Bluesnatics and Blues App, which is focused on a more personalized fan experience through delivery of unique fan journeys, automated rewards, incentives, contests, and crafting memorable moments with the usage of emerging technologies) each won for the first time.

Winners were chosen from a record 146 submissions by an external judging panel consisting of leaders in the sports and entertainment industry. The awards are produced by NHL senior director of club business affairs Nicole Allison.