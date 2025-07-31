BLOG: Samberg excited to be back in Winnipeg for three more years

“Obviously, very excited about it. I’m excited to be back in Winnipeg for three more years,” said Samberg.

“There are some nerves that go into it especially as you get down to the deadline and what not, but I’m glad we were able to agree on a deal and get things moving forward.”

The 26-year-old had a fantastic year during the 2024-25 campaign as he hit career highs in goals (6) and points (20), and he did while only playing 60 games. Samberg increased his average ice-time per game to 21:08, well above his previous best of 15:38 from the previous season. Moving forward, there is a lot to excited about especially with the Jets coming off a year where they had the best record in the league.

“Obviously, very excited to be back with this group. As we showed last year during the regular season, being the best team. And I think along with some of our new additions this year, I think it'll be good,” said Samberg.

“With adding Schenner (defenceman Luke Schenn) last year, I think he was another big, important role for us. And he's had a lot of experience, won Stanley Cups so that was huge. But, yeah, we have a good group here. Everyone's very close. And I'm really excited to get back and get to work.”

The additions Samberg was referring to is veterans Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson, Cole Koepke and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Toews.

“He’s obviously a guy with experience. And he’s another voice to hear from. With Lows, Schenner and now Toews - I think it’ll be great,” said Samberg.

“He’s obviously one of those guys that I grew up watching. It’s very cool and I’m excited to meet him. I think it’s a good thing for him. I think he’s excited to get back home. We’re excited about that and all of our new additions. Hopefully we will continue to go further this year.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been busy with Samberg, Morgan Barron and Gabe Vilardi signing extensions this offseason. Vilardi inked a six-year extension worth $45 million, keeping the Jets top line together for at least another season with Kyle Connor up next for a new deal.

“It shows that guys want to stay here. With that group we had last year, we were very tight-knit and very close. We had a fun year. It’s always fun when you’re winning, and we want to continue to do that,” said Samberg.

“It goes to show that guys who sign those longer-term deals, they want to be around here and want to be around this group and this organization. We are treated very well, and everyone loves it up there. I am just very excited to get it going.”