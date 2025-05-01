Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

WINNIPEG – Vladislav Namestnikov recorded his first two points of the Stanley Cup Playoffs leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets now lead the best of seven series 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled in St. Louis on Friday. Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) and Mason Appleton (3A) both had three-point nights as the Jets are one win away from the first series win since 2021. Mark Scheifele left the game after the first period and did not return, his status for Friday’s game is unknown.
VLADDY STEPS UP
The Jets came into the night excited about the opportunity with their top line reunited as Gabe Vilardi returned to play for the first time since March 23. Vilardi missed 11 regular season games and the first four games of the opening round series with the Blues. Just under 90 seconds into the game, the Jets opened the scoring, after getting hit in the face with a stick, Mason Appleton recovered behind the Blues net, kicked the puck to Mark Scheifele and he found Kyle Connor alone in the slot and Connor scored his fourth of the series.