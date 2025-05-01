Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

Namestnikov scores game winner, Connor has three point night in 5-3 win

PLAYOFFS_ThreeThings_R1G5
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Vladislav Namestnikov recorded his first two points of the Stanley Cup Playoffs leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets now lead the best of seven series 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled in St. Louis on Friday. Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) and Mason Appleton (3A) both had three-point nights as the Jets are one win away from the first series win since 2021. Mark Scheifele left the game after the first period and did not return, his status for Friday’s game is unknown.

VLADDY STEPS UP

The Jets came into the night excited about the opportunity with their top line reunited as Gabe Vilardi returned to play for the first time since March 23. Vilardi missed 11 regular season games and the first four games of the opening round series with the Blues. Just under 90 seconds into the game, the Jets opened the scoring, after getting hit in the face with a stick, Mason Appleton recovered behind the Blues net, kicked the puck to Mark Scheifele and he found Kyle Connor alone in the slot and Connor scored his fourth of the series.

STL@WPG: Connor scores goal against Jordan Binnington

Unfortunately, Scheifele wouldn’t return after the first period, the Jets centreman took numerous big hits in the opening period including this one from Brayden Schenn.

Scott Arniel would move Vladislav Namestnikov between Connor and Vilardi for the remainder of the night. Namestnikov recorded his first point of the series and Connor his second point of the game when they set up Dylan DeMelo to give the Jets the lead for the third time. Winnipeg took their first two-goal lead of the game at 18:51, Connor hit Namestnikov with a perfect pass and the Russian forward tapped in his first of the postseason to make it 4-2, that goal turned out to be the game winner.

Vladislav Namestnikov with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

JETS BACK TO THEIR OLD WAYS

Winnipeg was the best defensive team in the NHL for a reason during the regular season and showed if for the majority of the first two games at Canada Life Centre. They struggled to find that game in St. Louis, but they found it again Wednesday night. The Jets held St. Louis to just nine shots through the first two periods and looked a lot more like the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

“That's Jet hockey, defense. We played defense first and then take it to the offense. And I think for the most part of that game, we did that,” said Vlad Namestnikov.

“We stopped them in the neutral zone, and forechecked and kind of hounded him in there end. But we had the lead, and kind of, stayed back a little bit in the third and they got their shots.”

HELLEBUYCK RESPONDS

After being pulled in back-to-back games in St. Louis, all eyes were on the soon-to-be Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck said Monday that he would be better and he answered the bell. With the game tied at one in the first period, the Jets gave up a shorthanded two-on-one and Oskar Sundqvist looked like he was about to give the Blues a 2-1 lead but Hellebuyck came up with the gem of a save.

STL@WPG: Hellebuyck with a great save against Oskar Sundqvist

Hellebuyck wasn’t busy but he made the saves that were needed at critical times throughout the night and helped Winnipeg push past the Blues in Game 5.

“That’s a game changer,” said Scott Arniel.

“That’s what we needed.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 5

Hellebuyck, Jets excited about Game 5 at home

Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 4

Practice Report - April 26

Three things - Blues back in series with 7-2 win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 3

Practice report - April 23

Three things - Connor scores game winner to give Jets 2-0 lead

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 2

Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 1

Practice Report - April 18

Practice report - April 17

Pionk signs six-year contract extension with Jets

Jets Prospect Report - April 2025

Three things - More franchise records set in Jets win