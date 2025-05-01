Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

JETS BACK TO THEIR OLD WAYS

Winnipeg was the best defensive team in the NHL for a reason during the regular season and showed if for the majority of the first two games at Canada Life Centre. They struggled to find that game in St. Louis, but they found it again Wednesday night. The Jets held St. Louis to just nine shots through the first two periods and looked a lot more like the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

“That's Jet hockey, defense. We played defense first and then take it to the offense. And I think for the most part of that game, we did that,” said Vlad Namestnikov.

“We stopped them in the neutral zone, and forechecked and kind of hounded him in there end. But we had the lead, and kind of, stayed back a little bit in the third and they got their shots.”

HELLEBUYCK RESPONDS

After being pulled in back-to-back games in St. Louis, all eyes were on the soon-to-be Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck said Monday that he would be better and he answered the bell. With the game tied at one in the first period, the Jets gave up a shorthanded two-on-one and Oskar Sundqvist looked like he was about to give the Blues a 2-1 lead but Hellebuyck came up with the gem of a save.