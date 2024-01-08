Three things - Jets win sixth straight game

Scheifele scores twice, Hellebuyck 10-0-2 in last 12 starts

GettyImages-1916060575
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Jets wrapped up their mentors trip with a 6-2 decision at Mullett Arena in Tempe tonight to go a perfect 3-0 on their road trip. Winnipeg dominated on the shot clock 36-17 and extended their streak to 29 games of allowing three goals or less.  Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Mark Scheifele (2x) and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who remained on top of the standings in the NHL with 56 points. Connor Hellebuyck is 10-0-2 in his last twelve starts; Winnipeg returns home Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

VLADDY ON FIRE

The Jets played a perfect first period where they outshot the Coyotes 15-4, and they scored the only goal in the opening 20 minutes. After some pressure behind the net by Cole Perfetti, Janis Moser threw the puck in front of the net and Vladislav Namestnikov jumped on it firing a quick shot past Karel Vejmelka to make it 1-0. Namestnikov has eight points in his last six games (2G, 6A) and has solidified the second line with his play in all zones.

WPG@ARI: Namestnikov scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

SHIFT IN MOMENTUM

After Nikolaj Ehlers and Nick Schmaltz exchanged goals in the second period, Connor Hellebuyck made a huge stop on Justin Kirkland with Jets leading 2-1. Hellebuyck went from his left to right to deny the Coyotes forward from tying the game. Moments later, on a delayed penalty, Perfetti tapped home his second goal in as many games to restore Winnipeg’s two goal lead.

WPG@ARI: Perfetti scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

ANOTHER BIG NIGHT FOR TOP LINE

The Jets number one line scored at least one goal in every game of the trip and tonight Mark Scheifele (2G), Nikolaj Ehlers (1G, 1A) and Gabriel Vilardi (1A) combined for five points. Rick Bowness feels they are playing the way they were before the Christmas break and that Scheifele is driving the line and the team right now.

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Wade Flaherty (Jan. 7, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Wade Flaherty (Jan. 7, 2024)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes
Three things - Jets move into first overall

Three things - Jets move into first overall
Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Jan. 5, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Jan. 5, 2024)
Jets at the Worlds - Day 11

Jets at the Worlds - Day 11
GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks
Three things - Jets extend points streak to 10 games

Three things - Jets extend points streak to 10 games
Pregame with Paul - Gabriel Vilardi (Jan. 4, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Gabriel Vilardi (Jan. 4, 2024)
Hellebuyck named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Hellebuyck named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Jets at the Worlds - Day 10

Jets at the Worlds - Day 10
GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks
GROUND CONTROL | Roommate stories with Cole Perfetti

GROUND CONTROL | Roommate stories with Cole Perfetti
Second annual Jets Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 13

Second annual Jets Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 13
Three things - Jets point streak at nine games

Three things - Jets point streak at nine games
Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Jan. 2, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Jan. 2, 2024)
Jets at the Worlds - Day 8

Jets at the Worlds - Day 8
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month
Jan. 16 #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS

Jets host #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 16