Three things - Jets win sixth straight game

The Jets wrapped up their mentors trip with a 6-2 decision at Mullett Arena in Tempe tonight to go a perfect 3-0 on their road trip. Winnipeg dominated on the shot clock 36-17 and extended their streak to 29 games of allowing three goals or less. Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Mark Scheifele (2x) and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who remained on top of the standings in the NHL with 56 points. Connor Hellebuyck is 10-0-2 in his last twelve starts; Winnipeg returns home Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

VLADDY ON FIRE

The Jets played a perfect first period where they outshot the Coyotes 15-4, and they scored the only goal in the opening 20 minutes. After some pressure behind the net by Cole Perfetti, Janis Moser threw the puck in front of the net and Vladislav Namestnikov jumped on it firing a quick shot past Karel Vejmelka to make it 1-0. Namestnikov has eight points in his last six games (2G, 6A) and has solidified the second line with his play in all zones.