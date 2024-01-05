Three things - Jets extend points streak to 10 games

Winnipeg started a three-game road trip in winning fashion with a 2-1 decision in San Jose tonight. They now have points in ten consecutive games (8-0-2) thanks to goals from Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor Hellebuyck was named to the All-Star Game earlier in the day and he followed that up with 27 saves to improve his record to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts. The Jets will travel to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Friday.

TOP POWER PLAY UNIT CASHES IN

The Jets struggles with the man advantage has been a big talking point for most of the season. On top of that, Winnipeg’s first unit hadn’t scored since December 2 against Chicago when Mark Scheifele found the net. Tonight, with the game tied at one in the third, the Jets got their first power play of the night, and it went Scheifele to Nikolaj Ehlers and he hit Gabriel Vilardi with a perfect pass at the far post and Vilardi scored his first power play goal as a Jet to make it 2-1. That goal turned out to be the game winner.