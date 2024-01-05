Three things - Jets extend points streak to 10 games

Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Vilardi scores GWG in 2-1 win

Winnipeg started a three-game road trip in winning fashion with a 2-1 decision in San Jose tonight. They now have points in ten consecutive games (8-0-2) thanks to goals from Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor Hellebuyck was named to the All-Star Game earlier in the day and he followed that up with 27 saves to improve his record to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts. The Jets will travel to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Friday.

TOP POWER PLAY UNIT CASHES IN

The Jets struggles with the man advantage has been a big talking point for most of the season. On top of that, Winnipeg’s first unit hadn’t scored since December 2 against Chicago when Mark Scheifele found the net. Tonight, with the game tied at one in the third, the Jets got their first power play of the night, and it went Scheifele to Nikolaj Ehlers and he hit Gabriel Vilardi with a perfect pass at the far post and Vilardi scored his first power play goal as a Jet to make it 2-1. That goal turned out to be the game winner.

WPG@SJS: Vilardi scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

ALL-STAR HELLEBUYCK

Hellebuyck made a highlight reel save in the first period just barely keeping the puck from crossing the line. Then with the Jets leading 2-1 in third, Hellebuyck made a huge glove save during a Sharks power play with 10 minutes left in the game. Gabriel Vilardi called his teammate the “best goalie in the world” when asked about what he thinks of Hellebuyck after the game.

WPG@SJS: Hellebuyck with a great save

BEATING BLACKWOOD

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 of 37 shots the last time the Jets were in San Jose, and he got off to another great start tonight. It seemed like Winnipeg wasn’t going to beat the Sharks goaltender more than halfway through the contest. The Sharks took the lead with a goal from Alexander Barabanov, but the Jets fourth line came through again with a big goal. Morgan Barron swept the puck past Blackwood at 11:48 of the middle frame. The Jets fourth line has now scored in five straight games.

WPG@SJS: Barron scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

