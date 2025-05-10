Three things - Hellebuyck shutout helps Jets even series

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and recorded his fourth career playoff shutout to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, and an assist, Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry scored the other goals for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey got an assist in his return to the lineup after missing most of Game 7 against St. Louis and Game 1 of this series with the Stars. The series now moves to Dallas with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 CT.

THE BEGINNING WAS SO GOOD

Good starts haven’t been the Jets calling card in the playoffs, but they took care of business in the first period on Friday night. 17 seconds into the game, Tyler Seguin was given a double-minor for high sticking. Winnipeg would cash in on the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers slot shot would go off the post, Gabriel Vilardi pounced on the loose puck and tapped in his first of the postseason at 3:35.