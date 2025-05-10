Three things - Hellebuyck shutout helps Jets even series

Hellebucyk made 21 saves for his fourth career playoff shutout, Jets beat Stars 4-0

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and recorded his fourth career playoff shutout to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, and an assist, Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry scored the other goals for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey got an assist in his return to the lineup after missing most of Game 7 against St. Louis and Game 1 of this series with the Stars. The series now moves to Dallas with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 CT.

THE BEGINNING WAS SO GOOD

Good starts haven’t been the Jets calling card in the playoffs, but they took care of business in the first period on Friday night. 17 seconds into the game, Tyler Seguin was given a double-minor for high sticking. Winnipeg would cash in on the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers slot shot would go off the post, Gabriel Vilardi pounced on the loose puck and tapped in his first of the postseason at 3:35.

DAL@WPG: Vilardi scores PPG against Jake Oettinger

The Jets added to their lead 3:32 later, Ehlers saw Mark Scheifele heading to the far post and his pass attempt would go off of Esa Lindell’s skate and into the net for Winnipeg’s first two goal lead of the series.

HELLEBUYCK FINDING HIS GROOVE

Since the third period of Game 7 against ST. Louis, Connor Hellebucyk started to look more like the goaltender that is going to win his third Vezina Trophy. In the process of getting the shutout on Friday night, he put on a show in the second period when Winnipeg was up 3-0. His best save came off Evgeni Dadonov, Hellebuyck made the initial save, but the rebound went to Dadonov and the Jets star lunged to his left and got a glove on the shot. Josh Morrissey provided an assist clearing the rebound away with his glove.

"It's what he does every night for us," said Josh Morrissey.

"He's an incredible goaltender. He makes very difficult saves look very easy. You could tell he was feeling it tonight."

NICE TO HAVE MORRISSEY BACK

The Jets were thrilled to get their number one defenceman back tonight as he returned to the left side along with Dylan DeMelo. On top of that, he was with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi on Winnipeg’s top power play unit which hasn’t been together in a month and a half because of injuries. Morrissey played 22:39, leading Jets blueliners in ice time and was a +2.

“Really good to see him out there," said Gabriel Vilardi.

"He’s always jumping in the rush, but he’s so reliable defensively and he’s a key part of our team."

