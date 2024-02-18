Three things - Big night from top line

Scheifele, Vilardi and Connor combine for nine points

By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

The Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game Saturday night thanks to a 4-2 win at Rogers Arena in Vancouver over the Canucks in the first meeting of the season between the two. The Jets improved to 33-14-5 and have now 10-1-1 in their last twelve trips to Vancouver. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and recorded his 100th career NHL point, Mark Scheifele and Sean Monahan added singles. The Jets travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Monday before returning home to take on division rival Minnesota Tuesday.

REUNITED

After a quick break, Gabe Vilardi was put back on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor for Saturday's game. The move paid off with the trio combining for nine points and came up huge in the third period. With the game tied at two, Scheifele took a big hit at the Canucks blue line but got the puck to Connor who sent a perfect pass to Vilardi for the game winning goal at 7:47. Scheifele would add a goal just under two minutes later to record his 10th career four-point night.

“Those two guys played awesome,” said Scheifele.

“And they made a lot of really, really good plays. And it was a fun game tonight for sure.”

WPG@VAN: Vilardi scores goal against Thatcher Demko

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

The Jets had gone eight games without scoring a power play goal going 0-21 over that stretch. Winnipeg did not score on their first man advantage, but the run ended when Gabe Vilardi backhanded a shot off the hip of Thatcher Demko and in. 4:09 later, Sean Monahan would finish off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Mark Scheifele and Vilardi for another power play goal to make it 2-1 and get his first goal as a Jet. It’s the first time since December 22 that the Jets scored twice on the power play in a game finishing the night 2-for-4.

HELLEBUYCK OWNING CANUCKS

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves Saturday and made some of his biggest saves at the start of the third period when the Canucks were searching for the go-ahead marker. The Jets goaltender made 12 of his 35 saves when the Jets were shorthanded, helping the PK go a perfect 4-for-4. On top of that, Hellebuyck improved his career record against Vancouver to 14-4.

