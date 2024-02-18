Three things - Big night from top line

The Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game Saturday night thanks to a 4-2 win at Rogers Arena in Vancouver over the Canucks in the first meeting of the season between the two. The Jets improved to 33-14-5 and have now 10-1-1 in their last twelve trips to Vancouver. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and recorded his 100th career NHL point, Mark Scheifele and Sean Monahan added singles. The Jets travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Monday before returning home to take on division rival Minnesota Tuesday.

REUNITED

After a quick break, Gabe Vilardi was put back on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor for Saturday's game. The move paid off with the trio combining for nine points and came up huge in the third period. With the game tied at two, Scheifele took a big hit at the Canucks blue line but got the puck to Connor who sent a perfect pass to Vilardi for the game winning goal at 7:47. Scheifele would add a goal just under two minutes later to record his 10th career four-point night.

“Those two guys played awesome,” said Scheifele.

“And they made a lot of really, really good plays. And it was a fun game tonight for sure.”