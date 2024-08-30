Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

gaudreau
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny had a tremendous impact on and off the ice, both internationally and in the National Hockey League. Our sincerest condolences and support are with the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames organizations, as well as all those fans of the game who were impacted by their talents.

News Feed

Warriors coach excited for Yager to learn from Jets veterans

Jets and Moose fans invited to annual Fan Fest celebration

Yager eager to arrive at Jets training camp

Jets acquire forward Brayden Yager

Samberg excited to tee it up against the pros

Jets sign Lundmark to a one-year, two-way contract extension

Nehring over concussion, ready for new challenge

DiVincentiis ready for next step in development

Jets sign Heinola to a two-year contract extension

Jets sign defenceman Dylan Coghlan to a one-year, two-way contract extension

Cheveldayoff reflects on 'evolved' Jets development camp

Zhilkin looking to build on first pro season

Jets sign Gustafsson and Stanley to two-year contract extensions

Jets acquire defenceman Coghlan from the Hurricanes

Julien more confident following impressive season

Barlow, Milic eye next step in development

Future Jets take next step at development camp

Jets sign Haydn Fleury and Mason Shaw to one-year, two-way contracts