Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny had a tremendous impact on and off the ice, both internationally and in the National Hockey League. Our sincerest condolences and support are with the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames organizations, as well as all those fans of the game who were impacted by their talents.