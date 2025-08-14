Eric Comrie to play in PGA's Manitoba Open

The Manitoba Open, an official PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup event, has granted a sponsor's exemption to Winnipeg Jets Goaltender Eric Comrie, who will compete as an amateur in the tournament set for August 21-24, 2025, at Breezy Bend Country Club.

Inviting an active NHL player to compete against PGA TOUR Americas professionals has become a tradition at the event. A Winnipeg Jets player has played via a sponsor's exemption five times with Mark Scheifele competing in 2018 and 2022, Kyle Connor in 2019, Morgan Barron in 2023 and most recently Dylan Samberg in 2024.

"I'm very excited to play in this year's Manitoba Open. Golf has become such a passion of mine in recent years and the opportunity to play with professionals who are on the verge of becoming tomorrow's stars is a special opportunity," said Comrie who is a member at Shady Canyon Golf Club in Irvine, CA.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge of competing in such an important event to the community of Winnipeg and Manitoba. I'd also like to thank the tournament organizers and host committee, along with Breezy Bend, for the invitation."

Comrie, who was born in Edmonton, AB, was drafted in 2013 and is entering his 10th year in the National Hockey League while enjoying his sixth season with the Jets.

The relationship between the Manitoba Open and the Winnipeg Jets/True North Sports & Entertainment (TNSE) began in 2013, the first season of the PGA Tour Canada after the PGA TOUR acquired the Canadian Tour. Today, the Jets' True North Youth Foundation is the Primary charitable recipient of the event, and the TNSE provides year-round support to help the Manitoba Open maximize its economic impact and achieve its charitable contribution goals.

Net proceeds from the Manitoba Open will once again go to the True North Youth Foundation (TNYF) to support its Project 11 Mental Wellness Program and introduce the game of golf to children at Camp Manitou. Since 2010, the Manitoba Open has raised nearly $1 Million for local charities, roughly one-third of which has been donated through TNYF.

Last year at the 2024 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Johnny Keefer finished at 26-under par on his way to take home the trophy. Keefer added his name to a lengthy list of champions of a tournament that dates back to 1919. Past champions include Canadian golfing legends, Moe Norman, George Knudson and Dan Halldorson, as well as current PGA TOUR players C.T. Pan, Tyler McCumber and Parker Coody.