Scheifele named NHL’s Second Star of the Month

This is the first time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month.

GettyImages-2243907770
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Nov. 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for October.

Scheifele, 32, has recorded a point in 10 of Winnipeg’s 11 games in October to help the Jets to an 8-3-0 recordand they sit in a tie for second in the Western Conference to begin the campaign. The Kitchener, Ont. native is tied for the NHL lead with nine goals, while his 18 points are tied for second in the league. Scheifele scored a power play goal on Oct. 18 to pass Blake Wheeler as the franchise’s leading point scorer (813).

Scheifele leads the Jets in goals (9), points (18), power play goals (3), and game winning goals (2), while his nine assists are tied with Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey for the team high. He has scored in seven games for Winnipeg and the club is 6-1-0 in those matchups. Scheifele has posted six multi-point efforts, including a pair of three-point games. He began the season with a six-game point streak (7G, 3A) which included a five-game goalscoring run (7G) from Oct. 11-20.

This is the first time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month. He joins Kyle Connor (October 2024) and Connor Hellebuyck (December 2023) as just the third Jets player selected for the honour since 2018-19 and just the fourth Winnipeg player chosen since the franchise relocated to Manitoba.

-#####-

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

Hockey and baseball talk with Blue Jays fan Adam Lowry 

BLOG: Hockey is for everyone

THREE THINGS: Jets top line dominate Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

PROSPECT REPORT: Edison Engle

THREE THINGS: Connor OT hero in huge win over Wild

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Wild

RELEASE: Jets host annual Pride Game Nov. 1

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

THREE THINGS: Morrissey hits 300 career assists, Jets lose to Mammoth

GAMEDAY: Mammoth at Jets

BLOG: Former Olympic teammate 'cheering' for Toews 

THREE THINGS: Jets win penalty filled affair with Flames

PROJECTED LINEUP: Flames at Jets

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets fail to beat Daccord in loss to Kraken