Scheifele named NHL’s Second Star of the Month

WINNIPEG, Nov. 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for October.

Scheifele, 32, has recorded a point in 10 of Winnipeg’s 11 games in October to help the Jets to an 8-3-0 recordand they sit in a tie for second in the Western Conference to begin the campaign. The Kitchener, Ont. native is tied for the NHL lead with nine goals, while his 18 points are tied for second in the league. Scheifele scored a power play goal on Oct. 18 to pass Blake Wheeler as the franchise’s leading point scorer (813).

Scheifele leads the Jets in goals (9), points (18), power play goals (3), and game winning goals (2), while his nine assists are tied with Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey for the team high. He has scored in seven games for Winnipeg and the club is 6-1-0 in those matchups. Scheifele has posted six multi-point efforts, including a pair of three-point games. He began the season with a six-game point streak (7G, 3A) which included a five-game goalscoring run (7G) from Oct. 11-20.

This is the first time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month. He joins Kyle Connor (October 2024) and Connor Hellebuyck (December 2023) as just the third Jets player selected for the honour since 2018-19 and just the fourth Winnipeg player chosen since the franchise relocated to Manitoba.

