RELEASE: Jets host fourth annual South Asian Heritage Night Dec. 5

WINNIPEG, Nov. 27, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their fourth annual South Asian Heritage Night on Friday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. when they go up against the Buffalo Sabres. The game will spotlight Winnipeg’s vibrant South Asian community with dance and drumming performances, music and cuisine.

Fans can enjoy performances by AVA Junior All Stars, ABA Bhangra All-Stars and Dhol Players WPAA and music from music producer and podcast host DJ Sanj and local DJs DJ Hira, DJ General B and DJ KNISH. Youth singer Simar Kaur will perform the anthems and media personality Amber Saleem along with comic, writer and producer Nick Duggal will act as in-game guest hosts. A new element for this year, Henna by Azma will be offering henna tattoo designs on the concourse. Digital media elements designed by students from Maples Collegiate will be part of the gameday presentation.

South Asian fusion food items will be available at the game, including paneer masala poutine, samosa chaat, butter chicken naan roll, butter paneer pizza and a Chaat Jet Dog topped with jalapeno, mint yoghurt, tamarind sauce and crispy Kurkure.

Players from the NHL and NHLPA’s First Shift program will scrimmage during intermission. First Shift makes hockey accessible, affordable and fun for families new to the sport, with many participants from the South Asian community. Learn more about First Shift programming at hockeyforallcentre.com.

Autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets South Asian Heritage jerseys will be available for auction online at tnyfauction.ca starting Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT with jerseys displayed at the game. All proceeds will go to Punjabi Community Health Services Manitoba, which supports the health and wellness needs of South Asian and diverse underserved communities.

Winnipeg Jets South Asian Heritage clothing and merchandise is available at Jets Gear and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for South Asian Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

