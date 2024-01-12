Practice report - Scheifele update

Bowness didn’t rule out Scheifele for tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers either. However, the club recalled Rasmus Kupari from the Manitoba Moose and he will be put in the lineup after missing 25 games with an upper body injury.

“We wanted him to play a few more games than one (with the Moose),” said Bowness.

“But we’re not in that position right now to have the luxury, so he’s coming back and will be in the lineup tomorrow.”

Nikolaj Ehlers who was last night’s hero scoring the game winning goal with 1:05 remaining took part of today’s skate but left early. His status for tomorrow’s game is also a question mark.

“He’s dealing with an upper body. Again, do you want him to practice and aggravate it, or do you want to give him time?”

“Hopefully he’ll play tomorrow, so we took that route as well. This time of year, you’re banged up, so rest and get ready to play.”

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was absent from practice after playing last night, Bowness said he has been fighting an illness, so he was sent home.

As we’ve seen time and time again, the Jets have been able to overcome injuries to key personnel because of their depth. They are already without Kyle Connor and David Gustafsson, losing Scheifele will be a challenge.

“Yeah. It sucks losing (Mark) but hopefully, it’s nothing serious with Mark. We don’t 100 per cent really know, or at least I don’t. It sucks to lose a guy of that calibre. He’s obviously one of the best players in the league. At the same time, our depth in our team is really what makes us special,” said Perfetti.

“You see it last night. We lose him for more than half the game and guys step up and fill his role, eat a lot of minutes and play really well and we end up getting the win. I think we’re going to rely on our depth if guys can’t go tomorrow night. That’s a strength of our team, that’s how deep we are.”