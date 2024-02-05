Practice Report: Monahan fitting in

WINNIPEG – As the Winnipeg Jets prepare to return to action Tuesday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins, they stepped onto the ice at hockey for all centre for one more skate before heading east.

Another practice for Sean Monahan to adapt to the new system and his new linemates Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti before his Jets debut.

“Yeah, you just watch players, we did as many line rushes as we could for two days, do they know when and where to put the puck when they’re making a play. And if you watch Sean in these drills, he’s hanging on to it,” said Rick Bowness.

“I was talking to Nik about this, actually he just knows where to put the puck, where the defender can’t get it. And the receiver has the best opportunity to get it. Now there’s pace involved with the pass, and there’s placement involved in the pass, how hard you want to pass it, how soft. Where you want to put it so he can get it. I was very impressed with his ability to pass the puck.”

Kyle Connor but will spend time with Monahan on the Jets first power play unit. The Jets sniper is happy to have Monahan on his side and to have the 29-year-old joining the Jets early.

“Obviously, getting a trade done pretty early compared to the deadline, I think it's awesome. You kind of get a guy into the fold, and Sean is a veteran player,” said Connor.

“We know what he brings. We've played against him a ton when he was in Calgary. He's going to help us and he's awesome. It really shows everybody in this whole organization is bought it.”

Fellow all-star Connor Hellebuyck echoed Connor’s feelings about bringing in Monahan with 35 games remaining in the regular season.

“I think it was crucial getting the guy in early so we can kind of learn the way we do things here are a bit different. And it might take some time,” said Hellebuyck.

“I hope it doesn't, but it might take some time to get our ways kind of down into a system but I'm excited because we have 35 games to do it. And now is when you want to get all the last parts or details together.”

The Jets head into the post All-Star break on a 0-2-1 stretch but Bowness pointed out his squad went into all three of those games with a chance to win.

“So, we played better than that record. The big thing I’m looking for is for the puck to go into the net. And obviously with getting Mark back and getting Sean into the lineup, you go through these spells where sometimes you’re losing and you’re playing poorly,” said Bowness.

“We lost because we didn’t score many goals. You’ve got to identify why you lost the games, and we weren’t dissatisfied other than the two periods in Boston with our game. The only disappointment was the puck didn’t go in the net for us.”

TWO HAPPY ALL-STARS

Hellebuyck returned to the ice today for the first time since All-Star Weekend in Toronto. The Jets goaltender enjoyed his fourth All-Star game and obviously with his growing family his experience was a little different than the previous three.

“The more you go there the more you know guys, get to know guys and then now I have kids and really made the whole experience about them and getting them in as many things as I possibly could,” said Hellebuyck.

“So, it was an extremely busy weekend. But I think I got my family to do as many things as I possibly could, and I know the little man enjoyed it.”

Connor took part of his second All-Star weekend, his first came in 2022 when Vegas hosted the event.

"Two completely different cities as far as the aspects, the amenities. All world-class, first-class, they treat you well. The PA is there, the NHL. They set guys up, make sure they are very accommodating. I was able to have a lot of family up as well, being in Toronto it's only four hours from Michigan,” said Connor.

“That was awesome getting to share the experience with them. It was cool meeting the guys that you play against that maybe you don't know. Just talking sticks, talking whatever. It's always fun to pick each other's brains. They are obviously the best of the best."