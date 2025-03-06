Julien signs three-year, entry-level contract with Jets

WINNIPEG, March 6, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Jacob Julien on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000.

Julien, 20, is playing his third season for the OHL’s London Knights and was named assistant captain of the Knights on Oct. 16/24. The London, Ont. native has 45 points (10G, 35A) and 48 penalty minutes in 58 gamesto help London to an OHL-best 48-19-2 record.

Julien, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (146th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 78 points (29G, 49A) and 53 PIMs in 67 games for the Knights in 2023-24. He notched 18 points (9G, 9A) and 10 points in the playoffs as the Knights won the OHL Championship and he recorded three assists as London won the 2024 Memorial Cup. Julien has posted 139 points (48G, 91A) in 165 career OHL games with the Knights.

Jacob Julien

Centre

Born Sep 12 2004 -- London, ONT

Height 6.04 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L

-#####-