Jets sign Iafallo to a three-year contract extension

The 31-year-old signs three-year extension with an AAV of $3,666,666.

IafalloExtended_web
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG, Apr. 16, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Alex Iafallo on a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3,666,666. The contract extension will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Iafallo, 31, has tallied 31 points (15G, 16A) and 15 penalty minutes while playing all 81 games for the Jets this season. The Eden, N.Y. native ranks third on Winnipeg with a plus-21 rating and is currently riding a four-game point streak (2G, 2A).

Iafallo, an undrafted free agent signed by the Los Angeles Kings out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2017, has played 583 career games for Winnipeg and Los Angeles. He has recorded 262 points (111G, 151A) and 101 PIMs in the regular season and added 10 points (5G, 5A) and 10 PIMs in 21 playoff games.

Alex Iafallo

Left Wing

Born Dec 21 1993 -- Eden, NY

Height 6.00 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

