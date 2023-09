WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following nine players have been assigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose:

G – Thomas Milic

G – Oskari Salminen

D – Tyrel Bauer

D – Artemi Kniazev

D – Dmitri Kuzmin

D – Simon Lundmark

F – Nikita Chibrikov

F – Brad Lambert

F – Daniel Torgersson

The Jets also announced that defenceman Dean Stewart has been released from his professional try-out.

The Jets now have 25 forwards, 12 defencemen, and three goalies remaining at training camp.