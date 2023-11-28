GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets will open a four game homestand tonight at Canada Life Centre against the Dallas Stars at 7 pm CT.

Winnipeg (12-6-2) is coming off a successful road trip taking four out of a possible six points and currently sits tied with the Stars (12-5-2) for second place in the Central Division. Dallas does have a game in hand on Winnipeg and won the first meeting between the two teams 3-2 back on November 11.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am. Check back here for lineup information and to see if Gabriel Vilardi makes his return to the Jets after he suffered a sprained MCL last month.

STATS OF THE DAY

Mark Scheifele’s 16 assists and Josh Morrissey’s 15 assists make Winnipeg one of seven teams in the NHL this season to have two players with 15 assists or more. The pair is on pace for more than 60 assists each, which would be the first time in franchise history two players have had 60 assists in the same season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The game is really going to ramp up here in the next sort of month leading into the holiday break. We gotta keep building off the things we've done really well. Like I said in lots of interviews so far, the identity of our team has been our overall team game, our depth and ability to win games as a team, playing the right way, and letting that individual skill come out when it's available. I think the depth on our team and our system, team structure, playing hard D, is what's gotten us here and we're going to have to keep that going." - jets defenceman Josh Morrissey on where the Jets are after 20 games.