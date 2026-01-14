THREE THINGS: Lowry scores GWG as Jets win third straight

Mark Scheifele recorded his 500th career assist in Jets 5-4 win over the Islanders

2526_ThreeThings_NYI.01.13
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game beating the New York Islanders 5-4 at Canada Life Centre. Adam Lowry scored the game winning goal and added an assist, Mark Scheifele (2A) and Kyle Connor (1G,1A) also had multi-point efforts. Connor Hellebuyck won his second consecutive start, the Jets will head out on the road Thursday when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

GOING TO THE NET

The Jets have been doing a better job at going to the net lately and that’s exactly what Kyle Connor did on the opening goal of the night. Connor lifted the stick of Matthew Barzal and put the puck behind Ilya Sorokin at 4:20 of the first.

Kyle Connor with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

Winnipeg went up 2-0 at 5:41 of the second, Josh Morrissey grabbed a loose puck in front of Sorokin and sent a seeing eye shot through a bunch of bodies and past the Islander netminder.

NYI@WPG: Morrissey scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Another instance of good things happening when you go to the net happened during a Jets power play, Gabriel Vilardi’s shot hit Jonathan Toews at the far post and Toews shoveled in the puck for a 3-0 Jets lead.

“It’s important. You know, when there’s times you’re maybe struggling to create offence, keeping it simple, getting pucks to the net with bodies, getting traffic – you do that over and over again, you’re not only going to create momentum, you’re going to get some bounces go your way," said Dylan DeMelo.

"We had some pucks obviously bounce. That’s how goals are scored, around the paint and in the slot. We did a good job there with that."

NYI@WPG: Toews scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

WILD SECOND PERIOD INCLUDES SCHEIFELE’S 500th CAREER ASSIST

After the Toews goal, the Islanders would score three goals in a span of 2:41, Anthony Duclair (7:40), Emil Heineman (on a penalty shot at 8:58) and Kyle MacLean (10:21). To the Jets credit, they fought back and took the lead when Mark Scheifele passed to Dylan DeMelo at the point and his shot found its way through traffic. Scheifele’s second assist of the night gave him 500 career assists and he became the second player in franchise history to reach that milestone joining Blake Wheeler (550).

NYI@WPG: DeMelo scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Adam Lowry would score the eventual game winning goal as he redirected a Neal Pionk point shot with 20 seconds left in the middle frame.

NYI@WPG: Lowry scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

SUCCESSFUL HOME STAND

The Jets began a very important homestand with an overtime setback to Vegas and a loss to the Oilers. They turned a corner with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings and back-to-back one goal victories over New Jersey and the Islanders. Winnipeg now has points in four of its five games.

