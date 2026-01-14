THREE THINGS: Lowry scores GWG as Jets win third straight

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game beating the New York Islanders 5-4 at Canada Life Centre. Adam Lowry scored the game winning goal and added an assist, Mark Scheifele (2A) and Kyle Connor (1G,1A) also had multi-point efforts. Connor Hellebuyck won his second consecutive start, the Jets will head out on the road Thursday when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

GOING TO THE NET

The Jets have been doing a better job at going to the net lately and that’s exactly what Kyle Connor did on the opening goal of the night. Connor lifted the stick of Matthew Barzal and put the puck behind Ilya Sorokin at 4:20 of the first.