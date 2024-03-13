GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they entertain the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. The Jets started the homestand with a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Winnipeg has won six of their last seven home games, and 16 of their last 20 at Canada Life Centre. They have only allowed 73 goals against at home all season which is the second fewest in the league behind Vancouver’s 72 goals against. They also have two shutouts in their last three contests overall.

“Yeah, but that's our bread and butter. We keep the puck out of our zone, we create offence from good team defence,” said Rick Bowness.

“We're creating a lot, both in the Seattle game and last game we had a ton of chances we’re always about minimizing the chances against.”

Last night, Dallas lost in regulation to Florida and Colorado dominated the Flames in Calgary. The Jets now have a chance at moving into top spot in the Central with a win tonight, the Avalanche are also playing this evening in Vancouver.

Nashville has points in twelve straight games (10-0-2) and are sitting comfortably in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The two teams have split the season series so far in 2023-24 with each team winning on home ice.

One thing for sure, this will be a very physical game between two Central rivals.

“Yeah. It’s always a heavy, physical game. Central Division game,” said Neal Pionk.

“We kind of know what’s happening, what’s coming every time we play these guys so we will be ready tonight.”

Nashville hired former Predator Andrew Brunette who scored the first goal in franchise history, as their new head coach last May. While the Predators remain one of the more physical teams in the league, they do have some offensive punch as shown by scoring just over four goals per game during their 12-game point streak.

“They’re scoring a lot more goals. They’re much more dangerous on the rush. Bruno’s (Brunette) got them playing a different style, but they hang on to the puck more, they try to create more,” said Bowness.

“They’re still a physical team, but they are better offensively now than they have been. They get great goaltending every night, much like ourselves. He’s loosened them up a little bit and they can score. They’re dangerous.”

Rick Bowness did say the plan is for the lineup to be the same as Monday night but did add that the flu is still going around the dressing room.

Connor Hellebuyck won his 30th game of the season on Monday, becoming the sixth active goaltender to have at least five 30-win seasons. Hellebuyck ranks ninth among active goaltenders with 268 victories and will once again get the start this evening.