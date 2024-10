EDMONTON - The Winnipeg Jets open up the regular season against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

It's the first of three meetings between the two clubs. The Jets are slated to hold their pre-game skate at 11:30 am MT (12:30 pm CT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Stay tuned for all the line-up updates as they come available!

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ TUESDAY'S COVERAGE***