Winnipeg & Montreal alumni to face off in 2026

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the Montreal Canadiens, today announced that the Jets and the Canadiens alumni will play in The 2026 Alumni Game as part of the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic weekend. The game will take place at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

The 2026 Alumni Game marks the second time that a Winnipeg Jets alumni squad will meet a Canadian counterpart. In 2016, the Jets alumni defeated the Edmonton Oilers alumni 6-5 in the Heritage Classic alumni game at the field now known as Princess Auto Stadium.

The preliminary rosters for both teams were unveiled by former Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler and former Montreal Canadiens captain and Winnipegger Mike Keane respectively. The preliminary Winnipeg Jets alumni roster for The 2026 Alumni Game is slated to feature Blake Wheeler, Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Dustin Byfuglien, Paul Stastny, Mathieu Perreault, and Chris Thorburn. The preliminary Montreal Canadiens alumni roster is expected to include Mike Keane, Patrice Brisebois, Dale Wiese, David Desharnais, Paul Byron, and David Savard. Both Wheeler and Keane will participate in a ceremonial puck drop in tonight’s game to commemorate the announcement of the game.

The 2026 Alumni Game will be a part of the 2026-27 Winnipeg Jets season. Season Ticket Members will have priority access to secure tickets for the game as part of the Membership Confirmation process in the coming weeks. For fans that don’t have a Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Membership, the best way to receive access to the 2026 Alumni game is to secure a Membership for the 2026-27 season by visiting winnipegjets.com/deposit.

Additional details about The Alumni Game and the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™, including ticketing, start time and broadcast information, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates here.