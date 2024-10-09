Arniel feels good about second line

WINNIPEG – The line of Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti is nothing new. The trio played 18 straight games together at the beginning part of last season. They know each other and the coaching staff is counting on them to provide at both ends of the ice.

"First, it's kind of each guy, individually, getting themselves up to speed, getting their conditioning, getting their touches. Fetts (Perfetti) was late to the party, so they were a little bit behind on that,” said Scott Arniel.

“That's why I tried to get them a lot of practice time together, a couple of games together. Fetts is up and running now. I feel good about that group.”

Ehlers who is entering his 10th NHL season in Winnipeg, likes the potential of this line but knows there is a lot of work ahead to get to where they want to be after a couple of preseason contests together.

“I mean, obviously the two games that we played together haven't been great. We’re talking. We're trying to find a way to make things happen and spend more time in the o-zone by creating some more room for each other in any way we can, and supporting each other as well, when we need to,” said Ehlers.

“So, we got some work to do. They're obviously two great players. Played with Vladdy a ton. Played with Fetts, quite a bit as well. So, it's a puzzle that we're trying to put together right now, but it's an exciting challenge. And we're all good. We love each other, so we have fun with it as well. So, it's a good challenge.”

Namestnikov and Ehlers have 20 years of NHL experience combined, Perfetti is entering his third full season and obviously has an appreciation for his veteran linemates and what they bring to the table.

“Vladdy is just so smart and just makes the right play all the time. So, it’s really easy to play with him, he plays the right way, and you know where he is going to be, very predictable,” said Perfetti.

“Fly the plays he can make are incredible. His vision of the ice and his speed, not many guys can do what he can do. I am similar in that sense as I am a pass first kind of guy, on this line there are three passers.”

So how do three pass first guys come together to get that much needed shot first mentality?

“It’s just making sure that we’re not passing up on shots. There are times when you have time to pass and when we have a good look, we’re going to make sure that we’re taking it. We’re not looking for the back door pass, we’re not looking for one more pretty play,” said Perfetti.

“Everyone can see the ice on this line very well. It’s just finding that soft spot on the ice, one guy getting the puck, making the play we all know that we can make and then delivering it to the net. I think we are all going to have that shot first mentality.”

Another bonus in Perfetti’s mind when it comes to his linemates is that they like to have fun. According to both Perfetti and Ehlers, Namestnikov is pretty funny. As for Ehlers, while he might be hard on himself in the pursuit of winning, he also understands that its important to keep things light.

“When things aren't going well in games and practice, like you guys said before. This is my 10th year now, sitting and saying some bad words, that doesn't work,” smiled Ehlers.

“So, you try to joke around and have a little fun and loosen up a little bit and try to go out there the next shift and be better. So, I try.”

The Jets have a top line that can win games all be themselves with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi. But that line obviously can’t do it all. That’s where the Namestnikov line will be expected to step in.

“As an offensive guy, I’ve always been counted on to produce for the team. Nothing has really changed in that sense. I think our first line is pretty elite and they get all the tough matchups,” said Perfetti.

"There is going to be nights we're going to be relied on to produce for the team and I think we want that. It's good pressure right? You want that kind of pressure, you want to be relied on. You want to be the ones that can contribute on the score sheet, you want to help your team win."

Not only will the Namestnikov, Perfetti and Ehlers be looked upon to provide offence starting Wednesday in Edmonton, Arniel touched on the big challenge in front of them as they face two of the world’s best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“We've also had a conversation; they're probably going to see 29 or 97. That's a big responsibility. No different than Lowry, if he has to do it, or Scheif. You have to know what your responsibilities are if you don't have the puck,” said Arniel.

“And vice-versa, make them, make the other team have to defend. They have good puck skills; they all have good offensive instincts. Try to, as much as possible, win that zone battle where you're in the opposition end more than you're in ours."