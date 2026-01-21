BLOG: Wheeler looking forward to 'family reunion'

WINNIPEG – When the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Princess Auto Stadium in October for the 2026 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic, it will almost be 10 years to the day that they last hosted the event.
On October 23, 2016, Blake Wheeler was the captain of a Jets that would drop the outdoor game 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers. Besides the result, the event was a massive success for the franchise and the city of Winnipeg.
“Time flies, so many great memories of that day. And it was a really cool day, I think, for the city, like on a national stage, it was like the second version of the Jets, and maybe the first time all eyes were on the city, and the buzz in the city was super cool,” said Wheeler on the Ground Control podcast.
“And I still tell stories of the hot stove, between the Oilers and the Jets, a few days before the game that was, that was pretty awesome.”
That hot stove featured Oilers and Jets alumni like Dale Hawerchuk and Wayne Gretzky. Now it’s Wheeler who will be playing in the alumni game at Canada Life Centre on October 24 with fellow members of Jets 2.0 against Mike Keane and Canadiens alumni.
“I think more than anything, just to have, like, a built-in excuse to get everyone back together,” said Wheeler.
“That's really the coolest part is now, the preparation people talking about getting families back together. How many kids are coming? Who's all coming? So, like, it's gonna be a really, really cool, almost like a family reunion.”
One of the easiest parts of Wheeler’s life during retirement has been recruiting former teammates to come to the Manitoba capital next fall.
“I mean, it was, I don't think anyone said no. I don't think anyone said, ‘I'll get back to you.’,” said Wheeler.
“I don't think anyone thought about it. It was a lot of ‘Hell yeah, let's go.’ It'll be fun.”