GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

WINNIPEG – Following a 2-0 loss in Chicago, the Winnipeg Jets get right back on the ice as they host the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg fired 32 shots at Spencer Knight but could not get one goal past the Blackhawks goaltender for their first regulation loss since January 8. The Jets are now nine points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and are two points back of their opponent tonight, St. Louis.

“There was a lot of rebounds, a lot of loose pucks, that we didn't get to, Chicago got to. And they end up flipping a puck out to the neutral zone, winning the race to it,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“We get in games like that, they're tight like that, Chicago is really defending the net front, we've got to find a way. We've got to find a way to get inside, get those rebounds, get the greasy goals. We've been doing a really good job of that recently. We've got to find a way to even that score.”

The Jets will not have a morning skate since they played last night but check back here later in the day for more information on the lineup.

