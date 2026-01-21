THREE THINGS: Scheifele, Morrissey with 3 point nights in Jets win

Scheifele and Morrissey combined for six points as Jets beat the Blues 3-1

2526_ThreeThings_STL.01.20
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (2G, 1A) recorded the 78th career three-point game as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey who had the other goal for the Jets also had three points (1G, 2A) for his 17th career three-point game. Eric Comrie made 22 saves for his second consecutive victory and helped push the Jets past the Blues in the standings. Winnipeg will host the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

The Jets couldn’t find a way to beat Spencer Knight on Monday night, but it didn’t take them long to solve Joel Hofer of the Blues. The St. Louis goaltender shut them out in the first meeting of the season between the two Central Division rivals. After Nathan Walker took a double minor for high sticking Isaak Phillips in the first period, the Jets power play went to work.

At 9:52, Josh Morrissey one-timed Mark Scheifele’s pass past Hofer for his 10th goal of the season.

STL@WPG: Morrissey scores PPG against Joel Hofer

On the second power play opportunity, Morrissey made a nice play to keep the puck in at the blueline, Schefiele walked in from the corner and lifted the puck under the crossbar for his team leading 24th and a 2-0 lead at 11:25.

“I just kind of saw some space up there," said Scheifele.

"He was couching a little bit. I just tried to put it in the right spot.”

EXTRA EFFORTS NEEDED

With the Jets playing in a back-to-back and their third game in four nights, the team needed everyone to do the little things that help you win games. Eric Comrie made a couple of highlight reel saves and also got some assistance from Nino Niederreiter with the Jets up 2-0, Comrie made stopped the initial shot, but the puck started trickling towards the net until Niederreiter swooped in a pulled it off the goal line.

“Yeah, that was awesome. I still haven't really seen the angle, to be honest, that you probably have seen. But yeah, it's those extra efforts, block shots, Fett's with one there, a bunch of other guys, obviously Scheif in the first period,” said Morrissey.

“And then great goaltending from Comms. So it's a team effort, and that's what it takes on those back-to-back games. And maybe it's a little bit extra effort defensively, like Nino there and that was obviously ended up being really big for us.”

ALUMNI NEWS

Before the game, the Jets announced that there will be an alumni game played at Canada Life Centre between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets the night before the 2026 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic in October. Former Jets captain Blake Wheeler will team up with Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Chris Thornburn, Paul Stastny and Dustin Byfuglien. More players will be named later. Morrissey was asked if he was surprised that his old defence partner is coming out of retirement to play in the Manitoba capital in the fall.

“So, yeah, he's still playing, I think he said once a week. And he's got some special skates. Obviously, the Jets fans know I'm not going to give that away, but got some special skates done up for it,” said Morrissey.

“And, he's excited and all those guys, and, I'm excited to see them all. It's crazy how I guess time flies, and it'll be great to have him back.”

