THREE THINGS: Scheifele, Morrissey with 3 point nights in Jets win

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (2G, 1A) recorded the 78th career three-point game as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey who had the other goal for the Jets also had three points (1G, 2A) for his 17th career three-point game. Eric Comrie made 22 saves for his second consecutive victory and helped push the Jets past the Blues in the standings. Winnipeg will host the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday.
TAKING ADVANTAGE
The Jets couldn’t find a way to beat Spencer Knight on Monday night, but it didn’t take them long to solve Joel Hofer of the Blues. The St. Louis goaltender shut them out in the first meeting of the season between the two Central Division rivals. After Nathan Walker took a double minor for high sticking Isaak Phillips in the first period, the Jets power play went to work.
At 9:52, Josh Morrissey one-timed Mark Scheifele’s pass past Hofer for his 10th goal of the season.