THREE THINGS: Scheifele, Morrissey with 3 point nights in Jets win

“Yeah, that was awesome. I still haven't really seen the angle, to be honest, that you probably have seen. But yeah, it's those extra efforts, block shots, Fett's with one there, a bunch of other guys, obviously Scheif in the first period,” said Morrissey.

“And then great goaltending from Comms. So it's a team effort, and that's what it takes on those back-to-back games. And maybe it's a little bit extra effort defensively, like Nino there and that was obviously ended up being really big for us.”

ALUMNI NEWS

Before the game, the Jets announced that there will be an alumni game played at Canada Life Centre between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets the night before the 2026 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic in October. Former Jets captain Blake Wheeler will team up with Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Chris Thornburn, Paul Stastny and Dustin Byfuglien. More players will be named later. Morrissey was asked if he was surprised that his old defence partner is coming out of retirement to play in the Manitoba capital in the fall.

“So, yeah, he's still playing, I think he said once a week. And he's got some special skates. Obviously, the Jets fans know I'm not going to give that away, but got some special skates done up for it,” said Morrissey.

“And, he's excited and all those guys, and, I'm excited to see them all. It's crazy how I guess time flies, and it'll be great to have him back.”