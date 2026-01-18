THREE THINGS: Jets come close, but fall in OT to Leafs

However, the Leafs tied the game in the third with goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (5:58) and Bobby McMann (15:27).

“We’ve just got to find a way to close those games (out). Obviously, we tried our best to block shots and make sure (Hellebuyck) sees most of the pucks. We’ve just got to continue playing more aggressive," said Niederreiter.

"Don’t be afraid of making mistakes and don’t try to defend something when we don’t have to – that’s something we have to learn.”

SO CLOSE

It looked like the Jets had the go-ahead goal late in the game when Jonathan Toews grabbed a Mark Scheifele rebound and his shot beat Hildeby but not the goal post. The game went to overtime and that’s where Domi converted on a 2-on-1 rush thanks to a nice pass from Matthews.

I mean, I don't think there's any time for frustration right now. Obviously, we're hunting and trying to climb back into things, and we need to get points every night, preferably two," said Josh Morrissey.

"But, with the schedule up until the Olympic break, it's just about trying to find ways to, obviously get wins, and find ways to get points and keep climbing. It's a tall task, but we believe in the way we've been playing, really since the break."