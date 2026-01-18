THREE THINGS: Jets come close, but fall in OT to Leafs

WINNIPEG – Max Domi scored at 3:08 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets four game win streak comes to an end, but they now have points in five straight (4-0-1). Alex Iafallo, Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Winnipeg will travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Monday as Jonathan Toews makes his first visit to Chicago since his last game as a Hawk.
SCORING FIRST A TRADITION
One thing you can count on since the start of the new year is that the Jets will score the game’s first goal. They continued the trend on Saturday night in the second period just over two minutes in, Logan Stanley held the puck in at the blueline, fired a shot that was tipped by Alex Iafallo and past Dennis Hildeby for the 1-0 lead. Winnipeg has scored first in nine straight games which is a franchise record, and they have the second longest streak in the NHL this season (Minnesota 12 games).