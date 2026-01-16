THREE THINGS: Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets win 4th straight

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. The Jets won their fourth straight game and ended their nine-game winless streak on the road. Mark Scheifele had a four-point night (1G 3A), Gabriel Vilardi, Jonathan Toews, Tanner Pearson, Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley scored for Winnipeg. Morrissey recorded his 90th career multi-point game and surpassed Dustin Byfuglien for the most multi-point efforts by a defenceman in franchise history, Winnipeg will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

HELLE SHOW FIRST, THEN TOEWS 900TH POINT

It is not uncommon for Connor Hellebuyck to give his teammates time to get their legs under them and that was the case in the first period on Thursday night. Minnesota fired the first 10 shots on net and Hellebuyck turned them all aside. Finally, Matt Boldy was whistled for high-sticking Dylan DeMelo and just over 30 seconds after that Marcus Foligno tripped Gabriel Vilardi to give the Jets a 5-on-3 advantage. On that power play, Jonathan Toews opened the scoring slamming in a loose puck behind Jesper Wallstedt for a 1-0 lead and the 900th point of his career.