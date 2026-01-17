GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will be looking for the fifth win in a row when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Day in Canada at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season beating the Minnesota Wild on the road on Thursday 6-2. Mark Scheifele had a four-point night in the win.

“I think we've just been playing better hockey. Everyone's firing on all cylinders,” said Scheifele on Thursday night.

“Guys are making plays, holding on to pucks, just kind of doing what's, making the play in front of them. So, it's been a great team effort. And just gotta keep going.”

A big reason for the Jets success as of late is that they are going to the tough areas to score goals and they continue to get secondary scoring. Jonathan Toews scored for a fourth straight game and registered his 900th career point. Plus, the Jets got goals from Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley.

“When everybody is a part of the offence, with five guys, it makes us tougher to defend,” said Scott Arniel.

“But when those guys at the top can get those pucks in there, get them to the net front, whether they’re rebounds or (DeMelo’s) slapper, getting it to the net and Tanner (Pearson) battling to get the rebound and put it in. Those are big moments.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 9:30 CT, check back here for lineup information and more.

Make to watch the Jets pregame show at 12:30 CT with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas on YouTube, X and Facebook.

The Jets have posted a 3-6-1 record in the last 10 games against Toronto and a 1-3-1 record in the last five. Winnipeg has lost the last three matchups against Toronto at Canada Life Centre, with their last home win against the Leafs coming on Dec. 5, 2021.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 CT.

