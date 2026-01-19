GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

One thing is for sure, his teammates are eager to experience it with him.

“For me, I have plenty of memories of watching, and I can only imagine for him, being the captain there for so long, and hoisting the three cups, what he meant to that city and organization,” said Josh Morrissey. “It's going to be special. As a teammate, you're excited for him. And obviously, not just where we're at in standings, but for him as well, we want to go in and obviously find a way to get two points.”

For their part, the Blackhawks (19-22-7) celebrated the alumni of those teams that put together those three Stanley Cups on Saturday. The Bruins, who the Blackhawks beat in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Chicago 5-2.

So while Chicago will be looking to earn their first win in the finale of a four-game home stand, the Jets come into Monday’s tilt with some desperation of their own.

The Jets have points in five straight games, going 4-0-1 in that span, but felt like that record could very well be five consecutive victories. A 3-1 third period lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs evaporated on Saturday night, and Max Domi’s overtime winner left the Jets with just a single point instead of the two they wanted.

“At the end of the day, when you are trying to catch teams above you have to do it every night, there has got to be points,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “We had that one and we should have finished it, find a way to finish it, that is part of our jobs, those moments that count in games, whether that is the start of the third period where you give up a rush goal or it is a face-off play, whatever it might be, those are moments that we have to handle a little bit better.”

Winnipeg held a lightly attended optional skate on Sunday as the head into a tough set of back-to-back games this week. After Monday’s game in Chicago, the Jets are right back at it with another divisional tilt against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

All their focus is on Chicago though, a team the Jets beat 6-3 in the first of four meetings with the Blackhawks back in October. The schedule is tough, but it is for every team during this push to the Olympics in February. So Winnipeg is keeping their focus on more short-term goals.

Arniel said one of those is to keep trying to climb over the next team in front of them in the standings as they try to climb back toward the wildcard race.

Well that next team just happens to be the one they face-off with on Monday in Chicago, and the Blues could very well be the next target.

“We believe in the way we've been playing, really since the break,” said Arniel. “For the most part, it's given us a chance to win most nights, and it’s what we're going to have to continue to do, but find ways to get that extra point, in this case, with two points.”

The bonus of getting two points in Chicago would be that it ensures a special night for Toews is even that much sweeter.

“He's a legend there you win three cups and captain three Stanley Cup teams, and play the way he has,” said Morrissey. “I'm sure his number will be in those rafters one day. So it'll be pretty special. And I’m excited to be there.”

Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm CT.