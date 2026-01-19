RELEASE: Jets and Moose host eighth annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

WINNIPEG, Jan. 19, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will host their eighth annual WASAC (Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre) and Follow Your Dreams (FYD) games presented by Scotiabank on Jan. 24 and 25 at Canada Life Centre. The weekend will celebrate Indigenous culture and welcome Indigenous youth from northern and remote communities.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, True North Sports + Entertainment will host a cheque presentation to recognize the funds raised in support of WASAC in the past year – adding to the $200,000 raised since 2018 – and unveil the 2026 Jets WASAC and Moose FYD jerseys.

**MEDIA AVAILABILITY

What: Winnipeg Jets WASAC and Manitoba Moose Follow Your Dreams cheque presentation and jersey unveiling.

Who: WASAC and True North representatives and community collaborators

When: Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Canada Life Centre, 300 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, Man.

Indigenous youth from Pauingassi First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet), Bunibonibee Cree Nation (Oxford House), Shamattawa First Nation, MinegoziibeAnishinabe First Nation (Pine Creek), and the Métis Community of Duck Bay will enjoy a jam-packed weekend of immersive programming starting Saturday morning at Camp Manitou, where youth will skate with NHL alumni Ray Neufeld and Trevor Kidd, take a food and nutrition class with Feast Café Bistro and learn about mental wellness with the True North Youth Foundation’s Project 11.

The Winnipeg Jets WASAC Night game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 24 when the Jets go up against the Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m. The Wanipigow High School Band from Hollow Water First Nation and Métis singer Krista Rey will perform the Canadian and U.S. anthems and Ray “CoCo” Stevenson and Rhonda James will drum and sing at the pre-game ceremony. Country singer Desiree Dorian, country rock band Heritage, Métis fiddle player Morgan Grace and the North End Band will be on the in-bowl stage while Inuit throat singers Nikki Komaksiutiksak and her daughter Caramello Swan and members of the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers will perform on the concourse. The game will feature Indigenous inspired cuisine for the first time thanks to a collaboration between True North Hospitality and the Indigenous culinary community, including a fried bologna sandwich, bannock Jet Dog, bison poutine and a bison taco bag, which is a popular dish at powwows.

The Manitoba Moose Follow Your Dreams Day will follow on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. when the Moose face the Grand Rapids Griffins. Krista Rey will sing the anthems and hoop dancer Rylee Sandberg, fiddle player Kieran Maytwayashing and the Buffalo Red Thunder singers will perform pre-game and during intermissions.

Anishinaabe woodlands artist Blake Angeconeb’s piece Gaa-ishpaasing will be auctioned off at nhlauctions.com/winnipegjets in support of WASAC. Gaa-ishpaasing is a Winnipeg Jets-inspired woodlands piece created in Angeconeb’s signature Indigenous pop art style. Fans can see the piece in person at the Jets game.

Team-issued autographed Winnipeg Jets WASAC jerseys will be auctioned off at the Jets’ game, with additional jerseys available for auction online from April 9-19 at nhlauctions.com/winnipegjets. Limited edition Manitoba Moose Follow Your Dreams jerseys will be auctioned off at the Moose game and online from Feb. 11-22 at nhlauctions.com/manitobamoose. Fans can win a Moose Follow Your Dreams jersey by purchasing jersey raffle tickets at Moose home games from Jan. 23 to Feb. 16 and online at tnyfauction.ca. Proceeds from the auctions and raffle will go toward WASAC programming.

WASAC and FYD merchandise is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for WASAC Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets and tickets for Follow Your Dreams Day are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.