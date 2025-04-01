GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

9:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250401_LAK_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

LOS ANGELES - Following a four-game home stand that saw the Winnipeg Jets pick up six of a possible eight points - and clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs along the way - the group now heads on the road for a three-game trek beginning Monday in Los Angeles against the Kings.

It's the third meeting of the season between the Jets and Kings. Los Angeles has won both, a 4-1 decision at Crypto.com Arena back on November 27, and a tight-checking 2-1 overtime final at Canada Life Centre on January 10.

While Winnipeg (51-19-4) holds the best home record in the National Hockey League at 28-6-4, Los Angeles isn't far behind at 27-4-4.

The focus for the Jets is to keep their win streak in tact as they try to secure top spot in the Central Division. The division race has been tight all season, embodied by the fact that three of the top seven teams in the NHL standings are from the Central (Winnipeg, Dallas, and Colorado).

As for Los Angeles, they're locked in a battle in the Pacific Division. The Kings are currently in second, just two points ahead of Edmonton, with the higher seed between the two earning home ice advantage in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There is still a lot to be determined with under 10 games left on the schedule for both the Jets and the Kings.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

