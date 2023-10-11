News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

9:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

CALGARY - The Winnipeg Jets open the 2023-24 season tonight in Calgary against the Flames.

The last two days have been busy on and off the ice, with training camp coming to a close and Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck signing seven-year extensions with the club.

***READ MORE ON SCHEIFELE AND HELLEBUYCK***

The Jets are scheduled to take the pre-game skate at 11:30 am MT/12:30 pm CT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!

Puck drop is set or 9 pm CT.