GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

ANAHEIM - The Winnipeg Jets look to wrap up a two-game road trip with two victories when they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

The Jets (23-9-1) started the trip with a 4-3 win in San Jose over the Sharks on Tuesday. Kyle Connor scored twice, while his linemates Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi each finished with three points. Captain Adam Lowry scored the game-winner with 1:13 left in regulation, and Connor Hellebuyck became the first National Hockey League goaltender to reach 20 wins this season, making 32 saves on 35 shots.

For a full game recap, click here.

With the team playing on back-to-back nights, the Jets won't hold a morning skate on Wednesday. Stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com