Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

The Winnipeg Jets gave their moms a huge effort in San Jose on Tuesday as Adam Lowry scored the game winner in a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. The Jets are now 5-1-1 in their last seven games and are now 23-9-1, Winnipeg’s top line combined for eight points on the night. Connor Hellebuyck (20-5-1 in 26 GP) became the fastest U.S.-born goaltender to 20 wins in a season. The mark was held by Frank Brimsek (27 GP in 1938-39). The Jets will close out the road trip Wednesday in Anaheim.

SHARKS PRESS EARLY BUT…

The Sharks have been playing much better as of late and looked pretty good in the first period outshooting the Jets 8-2 at one point. Winnipeg ended up scoring the first goal of the game when the top line went to work at 12:18, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor came in on a 2-on-1 with Connor scoring his team leading 18th goal. The Jets would end up blocking 10 shots in the opening period, Logan Stanley blocked half of those. Some temporary bad news, Nikita Chibrikov blocked a shot and had to be helped off the ice leaving Winnipeg short a forward. He would return in the second period.