Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Kyle Connor scored twice in 4-3 win in San Jose

2425-Three_Things_SJS
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets gave their moms a huge effort in San Jose on Tuesday as Adam Lowry scored the game winner in a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. The Jets are now 5-1-1 in their last seven games and are now 23-9-1, Winnipeg’s top line combined for eight points on the night. Connor Hellebuyck (20-5-1 in 26 GP) became the fastest U.S.-born goaltender to 20 wins in a season. The mark was held by Frank Brimsek (27 GP in 1938-39). The Jets will close out the road trip Wednesday in Anaheim.

SHARKS PRESS EARLY BUT…

The Sharks have been playing much better as of late and looked pretty good in the first period outshooting the Jets 8-2 at one point. Winnipeg ended up scoring the first goal of the game when the top line went to work at 12:18, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor came in on a 2-on-1 with Connor scoring his team leading 18th goal. The Jets would end up blocking 10 shots in the opening period, Logan Stanley blocked half of those. Some temporary bad news, Nikita Chibrikov blocked a shot and had to be helped off the ice leaving Winnipeg short a forward. He would return in the second period.

WPG@SJS: Connor scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

NUMBER ONE POWER PLAY SAVES THE DAY

With the score tied at one in the second period, the Jets power play would restore their one goal lead at 7:28. Winnipeg would whip the puck around quickly with Cole Perfetti spotting Scheifele alone in front and his one-timer would beat Alexandar Georgiev for his 17th.

WPG@SJS: Scheifele scores PPG against Alexandar Georgiev

Off to the third period with San Jose holding a 3-2 lead, Gabe Vilardi sent a seeing eye pass to Connor and the Michigan product would rip a shot just under the cross bar to even the score at three. The Jets power play finished the night a perfect two-for-two.

"We've had some good looks on the power play there. And we talked about a certain play, we had a little extra time reviewing their goal there, and just came up with a good game plan," said Connor.

"And everybody was on their toes. And they got the puck over to me, Gabe made a great pass across the seam, and yeah, just put one in, put a shot on net there."

WPG@SJS: Connor scores PPG against Alexandar Georgiev

THE CAPTAIN CLOSES OUT THE SHARKS

While the top line did a lot of the offensive work on Tuesday, it was the Jets third line that scored the game winner. At 18:47, Adam Lowry redirected a Dylan DeMelo shot from the point past Georgiev. The Jets captain is now up to nine goals on the season and is on pace for 22 goals this season, Lowry's career best is 15 set back in 2016-17.

Adam Lowry with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

News Feed

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

Morrissey, Connor, and Hellebuyck react to 4 Nations Face-Off

Jets Prospects Report - December 2024

Three things - Lowry overtime hero in Buffalo

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres