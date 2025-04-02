Jets host second annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night April 7

WINNIPEG, April 2, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their second annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night on Monday, April 7 when they face the St. Louis Blues. The game will highlight the work of and raise funds for the Movement Disorder Clinic run through Deer Lodge Centre, and U-Turn Parkinson’s (U-TurnPD), a wellness centre providing services and support to those in Manitoba living with the world’s fastest growing degenerative neurological illness.

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is an ambassador for the initiative and further lent his support to a new U-TurnPD initiative – Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s – which in its first year raised more than $140,000 to support the centre’s free programming.

The second annual Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s will take place this summer as a 300-kilometre ride across Manitoba to raise money for the cause. Cyclists can take part in the entire ride or specific legs with the route ending at a family fun event at Assiniboine Park on Aug.1. Fans can learn more, register or sponsor a rider at team81.ca.

U-Turn PD’s partnership with Connor and the Winnipeg Jets and the resulting fundraising has allowed them to have an even greater impact on Manitoba’s Parkinson’s community with expanded services and programming.

The game’s 50/50 proceeds will go toward the Movement Disorder Clinic and U-TurnPD, boosted by a sweetened pot starting at $25,000. Fans can purchase their tickets at the game, or by texting “Jets” to 20450 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on gameday.

A ceremonial puck drop will honour three individuals affected by and improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s Disease:

Kelly Williams is a clinical resource nurse at the Movement Disorder Clinic who has helped support patients with Parkinson’s for the past 13 years, including through developing and running the first and only advanced therapy program for Parkinson’s in the province. She is passionate about working with patients with Parkinson’s, spending her time educating other healthcare providers about the disease, and plans to get her nurse practitioners license to further help the community.

Joe Van Koeverden has been a Parkinson’s Disease advocate for many years, volunteering with various organizations, including Parkinson’s Canada and U-Turn Parkinson’s, and raising over $10,000 through his fundraiser “Walk a Million Steps.” He has documented his journey with Parkinson’s in his book Grab the Spark and writes poetry to share his experience with the illness.

Jordana Hague is the program manager at U-Turn Parkinson’s, a wellness centre founded by her father Tim Hague Sr. A certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, Jordana has been instrumental in developing innovative programs that empower individuals living with Parkinson’s to stay active and connected, enhancing the quality of life of those affected by the disease.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Parkinson’s Awareness game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

