Three things - Jets get to 100 points

Kyle Connor scores overtime winner in Jets 4-3 win in Edmonton

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets became the second team this season to reach 100 points after a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Kyle Connor scored the game winning goal 1:13 into overtime and became the first player in franchise history to score 60 game winners. Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev had the other goals for the Jets who are now 9-3 in overtime this season. The Oilers started the game without Leon Draisaitl and then lost Connor McDavid in the third period to a lower body injury. The Jets and Washington Capitals both have 100 points, the Caps have played one fewer game, so they sit on top of the NHL standings. The Jets will return home to begin a four game homestand Sunday against Buffalo.

BIG PERFORMANCE FROM JMO

Josh Morrissey has provided some big performances during his time as a Jet, and he delivered another one in Edmonton on Thursday night. First with Edmonton leading 2-1 in the second period, Morrissey used his speed to set up an odd man rush for Winnipeg. Nino Niederreiter spotted the Jets defenceman going to the net and sent a perfect pass and Morrissey tapped in his 11th of the season to make it 2-2.

WPG@EDM: Morrissey scores goal against Stuart Skinner

In overtime, Morrissey started the game winner with a spin move to evade a defender, then carried the puck into the Oilers zone, passed to Mark Scheifele who then found Connor and the game was over.

WPG@EDM: Connor scores goal against Calvin Pickard

POWER PLAY FIZZLED

With the game tied at two in the third period, Darnell Nurse took a roughing penalty that gave the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:03. Winnipeg only managed one shot on the 5-on-3 and didn’t get another shot for the remainder of the 5-on-4 power play. The Jets would get another power play with 2:30 left in regulation when Corey Perry took a hooking penalty and couldn’t capitalize. In the end, Winnipeg went 0-for-4 on the power play.

“I thought we had a couple looks, but overall, we were sloppy. That's something that we take pride in, to be able to close out a game. I mean, we got a five on three (and) don't score on that,” said Kyle Connor.

“We got one real late. Don't score on that. Yeah, I know results aren't everything you want to get momentum, but at a certain time, it's timely goals.”

HELLBUYCK JOINS MILLER

Connor Hellebuyck bounced back from a tough start in Vancouver to record his 40th win of the season tonight. Hellebuyck made a huge stop in overtime before Connor’s game winner and now joins Ryan Miller as the only U.S. born goaltenders to have multiple 40-win campaigns. Hellebuyck had 44 wins in 2017-18 and now 40 this season, Miller’s 40-win seasons came in 2006-07 and 2009-10.

