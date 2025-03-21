Three things - Jets get to 100 points

The Winnipeg Jets became the second team this season to reach 100 points after a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Kyle Connor scored the game winning goal 1:13 into overtime and became the first player in franchise history to score 60 game winners. Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev had the other goals for the Jets who are now 9-3 in overtime this season. The Oilers started the game without Leon Draisaitl and then lost Connor McDavid in the third period to a lower body injury. The Jets and Washington Capitals both have 100 points, the Caps have played one fewer game, so they sit on top of the NHL standings. The Jets will return home to begin a four game homestand Sunday against Buffalo.
BIG PERFORMANCE FROM JMO
Josh Morrissey has provided some big performances during his time as a Jet, and he delivered another one in Edmonton on Thursday night. First with Edmonton leading 2-1 in the second period, Morrissey used his speed to set up an odd man rush for Winnipeg. Nino Niederreiter spotted the Jets defenceman going to the net and sent a perfect pass and Morrissey tapped in his 11th of the season to make it 2-2.