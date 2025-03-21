Three things - Jets get to 100 points

POWER PLAY FIZZLED

With the game tied at two in the third period, Darnell Nurse took a roughing penalty that gave the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:03. Winnipeg only managed one shot on the 5-on-3 and didn’t get another shot for the remainder of the 5-on-4 power play. The Jets would get another power play with 2:30 left in regulation when Corey Perry took a hooking penalty and couldn’t capitalize. In the end, Winnipeg went 0-for-4 on the power play.

“I thought we had a couple looks, but overall, we were sloppy. That's something that we take pride in, to be able to close out a game. I mean, we got a five on three (and) don't score on that,” said Kyle Connor.

“We got one real late. Don't score on that. Yeah, I know results aren't everything you want to get momentum, but at a certain time, it's timely goals.”

HELLBUYCK JOINS MILLER

Connor Hellebuyck bounced back from a tough start in Vancouver to record his 40th win of the season tonight. Hellebuyck made a huge stop in overtime before Connor’s game winner and now joins Ryan Miller as the only U.S. born goaltenders to have multiple 40-win campaigns. Hellebuyck had 44 wins in 2017-18 and now 40 this season, Miller’s 40-win seasons came in 2006-07 and 2009-10.