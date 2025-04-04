Three things - Comrie shuts out Golden Knights

Comrie makes 27 saves to record his second shutout of the season

2425-Three_Things_VGK
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets bounced back from a loss in Los Angeles two nights ago to record an impressive 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who remain four points up on the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Eric Comrie got his second shutout of the season making 27 saves, he also got a lot of help from his teammates who blocked 20 shots. Winnipeg will close out this road trip Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.

PLAYOFF BLUEPRINT

The Jets played a solid game in Los Angeles two nights ago, but mistakes cost them in the 4-1 loss to the Kings. Thursday night they took the fans out of the game with a defence first performance which led to offence at key times in the opening frame. At 13:01, Luke Schenn sent a stretch pass up ice that saw Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele go in on a 2-on-1, Iafallo’s pass found Scheifele who deposited his 37th of the season to make it 1-0.

WPG@VGK: Scheifele scores goal against Adin Hill

Winnipeg added to their lead with some nice work from the third line who was reunited tonight, Nino Niederreiter’s shot was stopped by Adin Hill, but Adam Lowry swooped in and scored on the rebound for a 2-0 Jets lead. Winnipeg held the high-powered Golden Knights to just five shots in the first period.

WPG@VGK: Lowry scores goal against Adin Hill

POWER PLAY GIVES SOME BREATHING ROOM

The Jets power play has had its struggles lately and especially without Gabe Vilardi going 1-for-9 over the last four games. Davis Payne made a change to the two power play units moving Cole Perfetti to the top unit and Alex Iafallo down to the second unit. With Winnipeg still with a two-goal lead, the second unit cashed in at 11:53 of the second, Colin Miller one-timed Mason Appleton’s pass past Hill to make it 3-0.

WPG@VGK: Miller scores PPG against Adin Hill

Eric Comrie was not that busy through the first 37 minutes of the game but was at his best for the remaining 23. Mark Stone and Brett Howden had two fantastic looks at the end of the second period, but Comrie shut the door. Vegas made a huge push in the third period, firing 15 shots at the Jets goaltender, who was locked in all night to help Winnipeg win their 52nd game of the season (tying a franchise record) and end an eight-game winless streak with the Golden Knights. The Jets recorded their ninth game without allowing a goal in the 2024-25 campaign and surpassed 2023-24 (8) for the most outing in a single season in franchise history.

"These group of guys, they block shots. You can see every up and down the lineup of how many guys (block shots)," said Comrie.

"I mean, it's phenomenal. It’s a lot of fun to play with these guys."

