Three things - Comrie shuts out Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets bounced back from a loss in Los Angeles two nights ago to record an impressive 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who remain four points up on the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Eric Comrie got his second shutout of the season making 27 saves, he also got a lot of help from his teammates who blocked 20 shots. Winnipeg will close out this road trip Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.

PLAYOFF BLUEPRINT

The Jets played a solid game in Los Angeles two nights ago, but mistakes cost them in the 4-1 loss to the Kings. Thursday night they took the fans out of the game with a defence first performance which led to offence at key times in the opening frame. At 13:01, Luke Schenn sent a stretch pass up ice that saw Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele go in on a 2-on-1, Iafallo’s pass found Scheifele who deposited his 37th of the season to make it 1-0.