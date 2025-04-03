GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS - Two Western Conference division leaders face off on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Central Division's Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4) are looking to bounce back from Tuesday's road trip opening setback in Los Angeles, while the Golden Knights - who lead the Pacific Division with a 45-21-8 record - are also focused on getting back in the win column following a loss to Edmonton.

Vegas has earned wins in both of the two meetings this season. The first was a 4-3 final in Nevada in late November, and the second came in overtime in Winnipeg on December 12.

The Jets will hold a morning skate so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com