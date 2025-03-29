Three things - Hellebuyck's shutout leads Jets to 50th win

Hellebuyck sets franchise mark with seventh shutout of the season in 4-0 win over Devils

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets got two goals from Alex Iafallo and Connor Hellebucyk recorded his league leading seventh shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre. The Jets reached 50 wins this season in 72 games, besting their previous record of 80 games in 2023-24 and 2017-18. The last time a Canadian-based team was the first to 50 wins in a season was the Canucks in 2010-11. The Jets top line of Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A), Kyle Connor (2A) and Iafallo (2G) combined for six points, Winnipeg will finish this four game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Vancouver Canucks.

ANOTHER FRANCHISE RECORD FOR HELLEBUYCK

Hellebuyck made 24 saves to get his seventh shutout of the season, breaking his own franchise mark of six set back in 2017-18 and 2019-20. He became the ninth American goaltender in NHL history with seven shutouts in a season, the last one with more was Jonathan Quick (10 in 2011-12).

“Yeah, it feels great. I think it was a complete team effort. Perfect way to put it,” said Hellebuyck.

“Everyone was playing their game, snapping it around, playing quick, hitting. Our details were great tonight.”

BANG BANG

Following their impressive win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the Jets went right to work in the first period against the Devils. It took them all of 58 seconds to get on the board when Alex Iafallo finished off a fantastic passing play that went Mark Scheifele to Kyle Connor to Iafallo.

NJD@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against Jake Allen

Less than a minute later, David Gustafsson jumped on a loose puck in the Devils crease and tapped in his second of the season. Winnipeg had a 2-0 lead just 1:58 into the game and have scored nine tallies within the first two minutes of a contest this season which is tied with the Sabres for the most among all teams.

NJD@WPG: Gustafsson scores goal against Jake Allen

MULTI-POINT MARK

After Iafallo gave the Jets a three-goal lead in the second period with a power play goal, Scheifele took advantage of a nice bounce off the boards and beat Jake Allen for his 36th goal of the season and his second point of the night. It was Scheifele’s 201st career multi-point game which pushed him past former linemate Blake Wheeler (200) for sole possession of the most in Jets/Thrashers history.

NJD@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Jake Allen

