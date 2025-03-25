GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - After their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets will look to bounce back and clinch their ticket to the NHL Playoffs on Tuesday when they host the league’s top team in the Washington Capitals.

The Jets will have their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets can clinch a playoff spot with at least one point gained on Tuesday or if the Blues fall to the Canadiens in any fashion the same night. Winnipeg would be the first team in the Western Conference to clinch and join Washington as the second team in the league to punch their postseason ticket. It would be the third consecutive season the Jets have made the playoffs and the seventh time in the past eight years.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You know who you’re playing against. First and foremost, you know that when you’re playing the top teams and you go out there and you’re not on your game, they’ll make you pay. I also think that more than that, our team has got a lot of pride. We’re trying to compete with the best teams in the league and we want to prove that we’re in that group." - Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey on the team being at their best when going up against the top teams in the league.

