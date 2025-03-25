GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets can clinch a playoff spot with at least one point gained on Tuesday or if the Blues fall to the Canadiens in any fashion the same night. Winnipeg would be the first team in the Western Conference to clinch and join Washington as the second team in the league to punch their postseason ticket. It would be the third consecutive season the Jets have made the playoffs and the seventh time in the past eight years.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You know who you’re playing against. First and foremost, you know that when you’re playing the top teams and you go out there and you’re not on your game, they’ll make you pay. I also think that more than that, our team has got a lot of pride. We’re trying to compete with the best teams in the league and we want to prove that we’re in that group." - Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey on the team being at their best when going up against the top teams in the league.