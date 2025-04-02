Three things - Jets play well, but still lose in LA

Jets lose 4-1 to Kings, still lead Stars by four points

2425-Three_Things_LAK
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets dropped a 4-1decision to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Cole Perfetti scored the Jets only goal and lost all three meetings with the Kings scoring just three times in the season series. Winnipeg (51-20-4) remains four points up on Dallas for first in the Central, but the Stars hold in a game in hand, the Jets will now head to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Thursday.

MISTAKES COSTLY

The Kings are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL and part of their success is jumping on mistakes by their opponents. Their first three goals all came off errors by the Jets, starting with a giveaway by Winnipeg in their end that led to a goal by Trevor Moore at 8:28. Just over a minute later, David Gustafsson failed to get the puck in deep and that allowed the Kings to go back the other way with an odd man rush and Anze Kopitar finished off the play to make it 2-0. After Winnipeg had cut into the lead, Logan Stanley had his pocket picked by Andrei Kuzmenko and the Russian forward skated in and beat Connor Hellebuyck to restore the Kings two-goal lead.

"We turned the puck over three times and it ended up in the back of our net," said Scott Arniel.

"I liked a lot of what we did, our game plan against them. We did a good job of getting through the neutral zone. There were a few times we let them get out of the zone on some of the forecheck situations."

BIG KILL LEADS TO JETS GOAL

Winnipeg was down 2-0 and fought off a Kings power play that ended with a Morgan Barron blocked shot, Barron turned up the ice and spotted Cole Perfetti coming out of the penalty box. Perfetti grabbed the pass from Barron and skated in with Kyle Connor on a 2-on-1, Perfetti then wired a quick shot low blocker side past Darcy Kuemper for his second goal in as many games. It marked the first time the Jets have scored against the Kings this season at even strength.

WPG@LAK: Perfetti scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

JETS POWER PLAY MISSES

Winnipeg did not get a power play until the third period when they had two chances to pull within one, but unfortunately, they did not generate any shots on goal as the Kings PK smothered the second ranked power play.

"They're obviously a good kill team, and they actually, they come with a lot of pressure, and we knew that. And again, it was execution. I don't think it was a lack of effort or a lack of, we had the right intent and the right mindset," said Cole Perfetti.

"I think it was just we didn't execute the plays they were coming and we didn't move the puck fast enough."

News Feed

Preparing for the playoffs with Colin Miller

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Three things - Highlight reel goal from Perfetti in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Three things - Hellebuyck's shutout leads Jets to 50th win

GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets

Nino's friends

Three things - Jets clinch playoff berth, beat Caps in OT

GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

Vilardi out week-to-week

Three things - Lots of chances in loss to Sabres

GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

Three things - Jets get to 100 points

Life as a Jet creates full circle moment for Schenn

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

Three things - Rare off night defensively for Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks