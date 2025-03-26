Three things - Jets clinch playoff berth, beat Caps in OT

HEAVYWEIGHT TILT GOES TO OT

The top two teams met once again in a rematch of the 5-4 overtime win by Winnipeg back on February 1. Josh Morrissey ended the game that night and Tuesday evening, it was Nikolaj Ehlers turn. Washington controlled most of the play through overtime and Aliaksei Protas rang a shot off the goal post but while the Caps were on a line change, Dylan Samberg hit Ehlers with a perfect pass and the Danish forward finished off the game. Winnipeg (72 GP) required its fewest games in franchise history to secure a playoff spot during an 82-game season, eclipsing its previous best of 75 games set in 2017-18 and matched in 2018-19.

"Perfect pass. At first, I was thinking, 'What are you doing putting that on the wall?',” said Ehlers.

“But when you put it that perfectly on the wall and off the wall, yeah, it couldn't have worked out better.”