Vilardi out week-to-week

Arniel: "It's really disappointing."

GettyImages-1853394826
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets skated this afternoon at hockey for all centre and were missing Gabe Vilardi. Yesterday, Vilardi was hit by a puck in the ear during the first period in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, he left and ended up returning and played just over 16 minutes.

After practice head coach Scott Arniel said that Vilardi will be out week-to-week with an upper body injury and also mentioned it is not because of being hit in the ear with a puck.

Vilardi looked like he was well on his way to playing an entire 82-game schedule something he has yet to do in his career.

“His training, his in-season training, kind of looking after himself, doing all of the right things to get him here. It really is kind of what happened -- you guys can go find it yourself -- it was a little bit of a freak situation,” said Arniel.

“It is what it is, but it's really disappointing that he couldn't because he really felt this was a year that he might be able to get 82 in."

Alex Iafallo got a promotion from the fourth line and will skate on the right side of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor and will also find himself on the top power play unit.

“I mean, we'll see. We'll go into it tomorrow with Al, and we'll go for we start from there. Al's been there before, maybe not so much this year, but Al's been there before,” said Arniel.

“We'll start that way and kind of move forward. We'll go game-to-game. See how it goes tomorrow night."

Vilardi has set career highs in games played (71), goals (27), assists (34), points (61) and power play goals (12). He has been a huge part of the Jets having the best power play in the NHL and will be missed for many reasons.

NYR@WPG: Vilardi scores PPG against Igor Shesterkin

"His puck possession skills, his ability to be around the net, obviously the power play, his net-front presence,” said Arniel.

“But those guys had such chemistry, just the way, and that's probably why I'm kind of looking at Al, who's sort of a meat-and-potato guy — good in the corners, good at the net front. I think that the chemistry that K.C., Scheif and Gabe have had, just kind of being on the same page every time they get into that offensive zone.”

