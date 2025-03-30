GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

2:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets became the first team to reach 50 wins with a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday. It was the team’s league leading eighth shutout of the season. With the win the Jets reclaimed top spot in the NHL standings (50-19-4) at 104 points. Winnipeg will look to win their third straight game when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

The last time these two team’s got together was in Vancouver earlier this month and the Canucks walked out with a 6-2 win.

“Yeah, well, we certainly want to be a lot better than what we were in that game down there give up a lot of rush chances, coverage chances that not normally sort of in our DNA, and we need to clean that up,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“I think since we played all our games, since then, I think our team game has been a lot better.”

The Jets didn’t get any help last night in the race for the Central Division title as Dallas beat Seattle 5-1 Saturday night to move within four points of Winnipeg. The Stars became the third team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth with the two points against Seattle.

“It’s always fun to be in these races. To be fighting not only for the division title and conference title, but to be the best in the league. We’re pushing every day. Dallas has a great team, Vegas has a great team, Washington, there’s a lot of great teams in this league,” said Adam Lowry.

“We’re just trying to have our game in a spot where we feel comfortable. Whether it’s at home, whether it’s on the road, I think that’s our mentality we have.”

The Canucks come into today’s game sitting on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff race, they are six points back of St. Louis for the final wild card spot. Today’s game will be the final game of a long six-game road trip for Vancouver.

“They are fantastic team that is playing well. They have had a good road trip, obviously a tough one yesterday but they were able to get a point. (Quinn) Hughes has been carrying the mail, a top player in this league,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“He is doing a lot of things for that group. They play hard. They are a hard forechecking team and they don’t give you anything easy and they are real stingy to play against. We expect their ‘A’ game, and we have to bring out ‘A’ game to keep up.”

The Jets power play has been grabbing a lot of attention this season and deservedly so, but the penalty kill has stepped up in a big way lately going 9-for-10 over the last four games. The PK came up huge in the last two wins over Washington and New Jersey this week.

“With the additions of Rusty (Tanev) and Schenner on the back end, I think those have been big boosts for the penalty kill, we’re now able to run three pairs up front. Guys can stay fresh when we can get out of the zone,” said Lowry.

“I know the one ran quite long last game, but I feel that having that pounce mentality, being able to have fresh bodies out there to force plays to happen quicker doesn’t allow them to get comfortable to get the shots they want or things like that.”

With no morning skate, it is unclear what the lineup will look like and Arniel would not say who is starting goaltender will be against the Canucks. Eric Comrie’s wife is expecting the couple’s second child any day now.

The Jets have gone 16-4-1 in the past 21 matchups against the Canucks at home and have won four straight. They had a nine-game home winning streak against Vancouver from Apr. 4/15 to Jan. 14/20. Thirteen consecutive games have been decided by two or more goals. Winnipeg has scored four or more in four consecutive meetings in Manitoba.

